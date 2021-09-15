Children claim spiritual link to family home their father sold to developer

A property in Lyall Bay, Wellington, had been the Cowan family home since 1974.

A dispute over the sale of a family home in Lyall Bay, Wellington, has pitted a father against two of his children, who say the property was meant to be kept in the family.

Christine Cowan (Ngāpuhi-Nui-Tonu) buried the placentas of her children there, and believed her parents agreed the house was to be hers and remain the family base.

But her father, John Cowan,​ took title to the property after wife Marama​ died in 2019 and sold it to a developer for $1.1 million. They had owned it since 1974.

Both his lawyer, Christine Batt​, and his children’s lawyer, Janet Mason​, agreed it was a very sad case. Both sides asked their lawyers to speak for them when Stuff asked for comment.

READ MORE:

* Ten townhouses in Days Bay snapped up within 48 hours

* Iwi members mount legal challenge to reclaim Shelly Bay from developer

* Affordable housing in Petone and Island Bay sells before it even hits the market



John Cowan, 76, moved to a sleep-out on another property a year ago, while his daughter and her family lived in the Lyall Bay house, Batt said.

He felt it would be a precedent with real implications if children could deprive a parent of ownership of a home because they claimed a connection to it.

Cowan wanted to buy a small home for his retirement, and a campervan to make one last trip around the New Zealand coastline to visit places important to him, she said.

It was recognised that the children probably had some entitlement to a financial settlement but whether there would be anything left at the end of the litigation was another issue, Batt said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Neighbouring properties have already been cleared in preparation for the townhouse development.

In the meantime John Cowan was paying the mortgage and rates, she said.

The proceeds of the sale were set aside while the dispute dragged on.

Mason said Christine Cowan had a spiritual link to the property and wanted it – not the money – kept for the family. She was distressed it was sold.

The two sides did not agree on how much Christine Cowan contributed financially to the household or mortgage, or what her parents agreed leading up to Marama Cowan’s death in 2019.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Thirty townhouses were planned for the Queens Drive site if it included the Cowan property.

The couple had also signed an agreement in 2002 in which John Cowan agreed to transfer his share of the home to Christine. The status and effect of the agreement was in issue.

Christine Cowan believed her mother died at peace believing the home was protected, Mason said.

Sections around the house in Lyall Bay have been cleared. They, and the Cowan house, are marked for a large townhouse development.

Stuff An appeal is planned against a Court of Appeal decision. (File photo)

Last week, the Court of Appeal said Christine and Te Rahui Cowan could not delay the sale any longer. An appeal against that decision was planned to the Supreme Court.

The Court of Appeal previously found Christine Cowan had at least an arguable claim to the property. While the case could continue, what was at stake was the proceeds of sale rather than the property itself, the court said.

Mason had argued tikanga (Māori customary practice) favoured preserving Christine and Te Rahui’s connection to the land.

However, the Court of Appeal said tikanga could be considered only if they could first show they could financially protect their father if they were to lose the case, and he had to pay damages to the developer for late settlement of the deal.

There was no evidence of substance in their undertaking to pay damages if necessary, the court said.

That appeared to clear the way for developer Kurt Gibbons and 170 Queens Drive Ltd to take the house.

Gibbons confirmed to Stuff 30 townhouses were planned on what will be a 4000-square-metre site that was formerly six properties.

He did not want to comment on the court case or delays to the project.