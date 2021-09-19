What property do Kiwis look up during lockdown? Turns out it's 'beach'

‘Beach’ and ‘waterfront’ were the two keywords most searched by Kiwis looking at property over lockdown.

This year’s Covid lockdown has seen Kiwis dreaming of swimming and long walks on the sand, according to property search data from realestate.co.nz.

The property website released data that showed in the 30 days following the country entering lockdown in August, ‘beach’ and ‘waterfront’ were the two keywords that amassed the highest number of searches. Next up was ‘pool’, then ‘garage’, ‘view’, and ‘villa’.

So far this year, waterfront properties in Auckland have topped the list of most expensive houses sales. Meanwhile, Homes.co.nz estimated the median value of properties in Mt Maunganui, a popular beachside location, was over $2.3 million.

Across the board, prices are getting higher, waterside or not. New Real Estate Institute figures showed that house prices were 25 per cent higher in August compared to last year.

Ponting Fitzgerald Architects Take a tour of the multi million-dollar waterfront house in Westmere formerly owned by Sharon Hunter and Mayor of Tauranga Tenby Powell. It was designed by Ponting Fitzgerald Architects. (Video first published November, 2019)

Despite this, a growing number of Kiwis are dreaming of beachside views, and have been online searching for property, the realestate.co.nz data shows.

According to the website’s analytics, the amount of time visitors have been spending on the site has gone up, with the pages browsed per second up by 6.1 per cent in the month following the country’s move to alert level 4. The numbers of pages browsed per session increased by 5.7 per cent.

Bench Accounting/Unsplash Browsing patterns on realestate.co.nz shifted overnight when New Zealand went back into lockdown.

Realestate.co.nz spokesperson Vanessa Williams said this increase in views was similar to what was seen during last year’s lockdown.

Last year, data revealed the average number of pages browsed per session had increased by 28 per cent.

Williams said people’s browsing behaviour on the site had been different this time around.

“It was as if we saw a shift in browsing behaviour overnight. Although visits to our site cooled, it wasn’t nearly the drop we saw in April 2020. And those that were browsing seemed to be seriously searching.

“The story hasn’t changed – market demand is strong.”