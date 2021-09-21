Wānaka man abandons court action against Queenstown Lakes District Council

A Wānaka man abandoned his case to seek a judicial review against the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

A Wānaka man who proposed seeking $1m in damages from the Queenstown Lakes District Council has abandoned his civil court action.

In the High Court at Invercargill on Tuesday, Wānaka marketing consultant John James Cossens sought a judicial review of the council’s resource consent process, over its handling of a subdivision he applied for in February 2017.

Before the hearing, Cossens said that he wanted $1million damages because of what he said had been years of stress for his family. However, the damages claim was not part of Tuesday’s proceedings.

In court, after Cossens presented his case for about 75 minutes, Justice Rachel Dunningham took an extended lunch break for Cossens to consider if he wished to proceed the matter.

Cossens, who was representing himself in court, then withdrew his application for a judicial review.

“I came here on behalf of my family because we felt we had been severely treated by the council,” he said.

“It has had a profound effect on us. It’s a very expensive exercise.”

He would be liable for costs, Justice Dunningham said.

Lawyers for the council did not present their arguments, as the hearing concluded.

Court documents list the council as the first defendant, and chief executive Michael Theelen as the second.

John Hawkins/Stuff Justice Rachel Dunningham presided over an application for a judicial review in the High Court at Invercargill on Tuesday.

The dispute stems from a four-lot subdivision Cossens applied for in February 2017.

The consent was publicly notified, and the council recommended declining it to the independent commissioners, who heard the matter in August 2017.

The commissioners approved lots one, two and four but declined lot three. Cossens appealed to the Environment Court in October 2017.

In February 2019, the court allowed him to build on the third lot. In May 2019 the court declined to award him costs and in December that year he got his four titles.

The subdivision is next to the Mt Maude Country Lodge, which Cossens owns. The site is 20 hectares on the east side of State Highway 6, about 2.5km south of the Lake Hāwea township turnoff.

Cossens wanted a judicial review of the council’s resource consent process and a declaration the council had erred.

He focused on what he considered to be four errors; how the council assessed the site of the subdivision, as it pertained to the district plan, how the “receiving environment” was defined, the openness of the council’s decision-making and the idea of the natural character of the land.

However, Justice Dunningham said she had not seen a civil case where the person had got a desired outcome [his win in the Environment Court], and still sought a review and a declaration.

Justice Dunningham said she was troubled by a number of Cossens submissions, but that she understood his frustrations.