Former tobacco factory stubbed out, as new development gets a step closer

The final stages of demolition of the former Imperial Tobacco Factory in Petone.

Demolition of Petone’s century-old tobacco factory is almost complete.

The last parts of the industrial building were knocked down on Saturday, leaving a final building frame next to mounds of rubble.

The 2.25 hectare site was bought by developers Richard Burrell​ and Craig Stewart​, who are splitting the site between a modern housing development and business park.

Although the factory once employed generations of workers, residents Stuff spoke to were happy to see it go.

READ MORE:

* Petone tobacco factory site is being partly redeveloped into a business park

* Curtain call for New Zealand's tobacco manufacturing industry as Petone plant sells

* Options wide open for Petone factory site



Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Demolition of the Imperial Tobacco Factory started in June 2021, and the clean up will take a month.

The tobacco plant was one of New Zealand’s last large-scale tobacco factories, opening in 1919 by WD & HO Wills.

It was then bought by Imperial Tobacco in the 1990s, which operated the plant until September 2020, when it closed with the loss of 122 jobs.

Petone resident Marcus Stickley​ has watched the dramatic demolition over the past several months, and saw the final stage.

“They were using a massive claw to rip the tower apart, chunk by chunk, knocking out all the steel and concrete ... watching it all come crashing down from three storeys up.”

NICHOLAS BOYACK/STUFF The Imperial Tobacco factory in Petone before demolition.

Developer Craig Stewart said the demolition was complex because of the scale.

He is building 95 townhouses across about 60 per cent of the site, while Burrell is marketing the 85-unit business park with various sizes of warehouse, office and retail options.

It will take another month to completely remove the material from the site – but stage one construction on both the housing and business park has already started.

supplied A combination of two and three-bedroom housing units will be built on the former tobacco factory site.

Two and three-bedroom units, mostly priced between $900,000 to $1 million, will be built.

And about 80 per cent have already been snapped up.

“We were very aware Petone is a very sought-after area now ... it’s like the Ponsonby of Wellington. It has cafes, a good lifestyle and close proximity to Wellington.”

Another group of units would become available to buyers near Christmas, Stewart said.

Jericho Rock-Archer The demolition process has another month to go as workers move large amounts of material from the site.

Life-long Petone resident Denise Morgan​ said she remembered the strong smell emitted from the factory on windy days.

It was once quite a busy factory, employing hundreds of workers, as the Ford factory in Seaview did also; part of Petone’s thriving working class life.

But Morgan was happy to see the factory go.

Jericho Rock-Archer Petone resident Denise Morgan remembers the strong smell coming from the factory on windy days. She is pictured with Bradley Stubbins.

“I don’t like the idea of smoking. And to see the site used for new housing, that’s what we really need.”

Fellow resident Gary McIvor​ has seen the transformation in Petone from the “Achilles heel of Wellington” to a now highly-coveted suburb.

“When I was at school, Petone was considered a blip on the map.

Jericho Rock-Archer Gary McIvor has seen the radical change in Petone’s popularity, and continues to love the place as he always has.

“Everybody wanted to live in Maungaraki and Kelston ... nobody wanted to live in Petone.”

That had radically changed – McIvor’s father’s place, which he bought for $17,000 was now worth more than $900,000 in land value alone.

McIvor liked the idea of the industrial and commercial park to attract more businesses into the area.

“There’s change happening all the time in Petone, that’s why I like it here.”