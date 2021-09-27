Hilton MIQ hotel selling off some of its grounds for development

The Chateau on the Park in Christchurch has large gardens.

A Hilton hotel being used for managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) is selling off some of its tree-studded grounds.

The hotel is the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch, which is on Deans Ave opposite Hagley Park and Christchurch Girls’ High School.

It is run as part of American chain Hilton’s DoubleTree brand, and has been used by the New Zealand Government as an MIQ facility since mid-2020.

The hotel is on a 2.5-hectare site that has large grounds with a rose garden, mature trees and a swimming pool.

Two pieces of the grounds on the north side of the hotel buildings are now for sale, and together make up just over quarter of the site.

One of them previously had resource consent for a 52-unit townhouse or apartment complex, but this was not built.

The land is owned by Rexton Global Ltd and Top Maple Investment Ltd, both of which are registered in the British Virgin Islands with directors based in Singapore.

It is zoned for hotel or other visitor accommodation use, which also allows for residential use.

Development land suitable for medium-density housing is in high demand in Christchurch, pushing prices higher in some locations than those being paid for commercial land.

Chateau on the Park opened as the Chateau Commodore in the early 1970s.

Real estate agent Adam Heazlewood, of Bayleys, is selling the two pieces of land, and is seeking offers by an early October deadline.

His advertising campaign describes the land’s location as “prominently placed” and its development potential as “endless”.

The Hilton chain has more than 6000 hotels in more than 100 countries, mostly run as franchises.

The Chateau on the Park is one of six hotels used for MIQ in Christchurch, alongside the Commodore Hotel, Crowne Plaza, Distinction, Novotel Airport and Sudima Airport.

They will soon be joined by The Quality Hotel Elms on Papanui Rd as the Government expands its stock of MIQ rooms.