Invercargill councilor calls for housing flexibility to avoid city sprawl

Invercargill city councillor Ian Pottinger would like to see tweaks to the district plan to allow for more high-density housing in certain parts of the city. [File photo].

An Invercargill city councillor is keen to see more intensive housing to help avoid the city sprawling.

Cr Ian Pottinger wants the council to do what it can to allow developers to take on more in-fill housing projects in areas close to service hubs like Windsor, South City etc.

Pottinger quizzed council staff at a performance, policy, and partnership committee meeting as to what can be done to allow for more intensification of housing as part of the council’s district plan.

“We don’t want to be sprawling, the city doesn’t want to be expanding. Yet the plan is quite restrictive in the size of the section. Are we going to look at that? Are we going to allow for more dwellings for people who don’t want sections?”

Committee chairperson Darren Ludlow said it could be done.

“The short answer is yes you can. You can do reviews of the district plan that look at the appropriate zoning to have more urban-style living, which is living without sections and higher levels of noise allowed.”

The plan allowed for it in the CBD, but Ludlow said it could be expanded to other areas of the city through the district plan process.

“Bearing in mind there is national pressure for an increase in housing, it is probably quite timely that we look at that,” Ludlow said.

Speaking after the meeting Pottinger said Invercargill needed to be more flexible and get with the times by catering for people who do not want to live with traditional sections.

“We want to help make housing avoidable, and we also don’t want to sprawl and expanding the city. We want to be filling in what we’ve got.

“If we can make it avoidable for developers, where they can get two houses in a place where at the moment they can only get one, it’s worthwhile. It’s got to be a win-win for everyone.”

Pottinger’s quest for more flexibility for higher-density housing in parts of Invercargill follows a public call earlier in the year from Brian McPherson to do just that.

As part of the council’s long-term plan submission process McPherson, who established McPherson Realty Ltd in 1973, urged the council to loosen up its district plan to allow for more housing intensification.

McPherson, who is now based in Queenstown, said there were a lot of older people living on sections with one old house who wanted to downsize.

But he said the regulations hindered those people from knocking over that old house and potentially building multiple dwellings on the section.

“There are a number of sections in Invercargill between 600 and 700 square metres that now can’t be subdivided.”

McPherson said there was high rental demand for the intensified type of housing and added Invercargill had a shortage of it.

Council’s customer and environment group manager Trudie Hurst said now was a good time to look at the point Pottinger has raised.

“I take on board the feedback, and it’s something I can get our specialist staff to address,” she said.

“This is a chance for us to review that.”