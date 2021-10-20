'Seriously arguable' building company hid assets in Hawke's Bay dream home drama

The nightmare of leaky, rotting houses first emerged in the 1990s. It's cost homeowners billions of dollars.

A legal battle has begun about a Hawke’s Bay dream home that is apparently so bad that it is cheaper to demolish and a building company who a judge thinks is likely hiding assets to avoid paying up.

Nearly everything in this Havelock North battle is in dispute except one thing: Jason and Victoria Roebuck’s​ new home, on a rural block looking out at Mount Erin, has defects.

Everything else – whether the house needs to come down or get a few repairs through to whether the building company tried to hide assets – is now a matter destined for the courts.

The Roebucks’ lawyer, Jol Bates​, said the litigation could come down to a “last man standing” situation – a reference to the $11 billion leaky building fiasco in which contractors and subcontractors folded, leaving few-if-any companies to pursue for costs. Other parties including subcontractors were also potentially liable in this case, Bates said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Jason and Victoria Roebuck’s​ new home, on a rural block looking out at Mount Erin, has defects.

The couple expected Liddle Builders and Construction Ltd, the company that Robert LIddle is the sole director and 75 per cent shareholder of, to deliver their dream home but instead got one that was “not habitable and unsafe” and had been assessed by experts as being cheaper to demolish and rebuild than to repair.

The situation had been “incredibly distressing” for the Roebucks. Bates said it appeared that Liddle had set up a new company, to transfer assets into and shield himself from having to pay.

High Court papers out of Napier earlier in October show that Justice Peter Churchman​ believed this could well be the case.

“It is seriously arguable that the respondent [is] engaged in a process of transferring assets to other entities in order to judgement proof itself against prospective claims by the applicants,” the judge said.

John Cowpland/Stuff Robert Liddle accepted that there were defects in the build, some of which were down to his company, and others which were because of sub-contractors. He has always been willing to fix these.

Liddle’s lawyer Nathan Gray​ said Liddle set up a new company, Havelock North Construction, then transferred assets to it, on legal advice. This was so new customers would not be affected by the legal threats the Roebucks were making.

Actual assets went to the new company, while cash went to the old one, which was then paid to creditors. There was no attempt to hide this, Gray said.

Liddle accepted that there were defects in the build, some of which were down to his company, and others which were because of sub-contractors. He had always been willing to fix these.

Stuff Lawyer Jol Bates, pictured here in 2014, said it appeared Rob Liddle was hiding assets and a judge mostly agreed.

But Gray says there was “a lot of daylight” between what Liddle’s experts said needed to be done to fix the house and the advice from the Roebuck experts.

Companies Office records show Liddle has been the sole director and 75 percent shareholder of the company Liddle Builders and Construction Ltd since 2012. Havelock North Construction Ltd was set up in July and Liddle is the sole director and 75 per cent shareholder of this company.

The October filing was for a call to freeze assets of Liddle Builders and Construction’s assets.

Bates was unable to confirm whether assets were frozen but confirmed the initial court hearings were the start of what could be a lengthy legal process in which he had been instructed by the Roebucks to pursue Liddle Builders and Construction for “all available relief to make good their losses”.

He would not put a figure on those losses but said they were “extensive”. The case, and the effect on the owners, was comparable to New Zealand’s leaky building saga, Bates said.

Gray also refused to release a dollar figure for the cost of repairs, but said Liddle had “not withheld any information”.