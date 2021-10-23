More than 250 investors looking to co-purchase Te Anau property

Real estate crowdfunding platform Opoly is looking to invest in a Te Anau section due to its high potential and growing population.

Real estate crowdfunding platform Opoly is looking to co-purchase an 821 square metre residential section in Te Anau.

More than 250 people had committed about $157,000 to the purchase of 2 Tawera Place as of Friday, with three days left until offers close.

Opoly operates by allowing investors to buy a share of land or property in increments of $100. This is then managed by Opoly for three years before being sold, with shareholders receiving a share of sale proceeds.

Opoly director Felix Watkins said the platform was focusing in on Te Anau due to its population growth and density.

Te Anau’s population increased by more than 26 per cent in the past available census, growing from 2001 people in 2013 to 2538 in 2018.

“Basically the whole premise is if there’s more people per square kilometre then land values should in theory be increasing,” he said.

“In Te Anau and the whole entire region of Southland there’s been quite strong population growth, and there’s been some good statistics that show the population is only going to increase.”

Opoly expects the residential section, currently valued at $219,000, to have a resale value of $345,400 by October 25, 2024.

It does not plan to build on the land in that time.

Watkins founded Opoly in March of this year to allow “every day Kiwi’s” to get involved with real estate investment.

“Real estate crowdfunding is an idea that is growing overseas, and I saw there was nothing in New Zealand, so I wanted to get it going here,” Watkins said.

“We want to make land investment accessible to Kiwi’s regardless of their wealth status. This is about opening up an asset class that so many people just can’t get into.”

Last month, Opoly was successful in the purchase of land in Oamaru, Waitaki after shareholders raised $105,000 in funds in less than a month.

Most investors in the purchase were from Wellington or Auckland, regions known for their high property prices, Watkins said.

Two previous attempts to crowd-fund the purchase of properties in Auckland were unsuccessful, which Watkins believed was due to a higher price point. As a result, the platform had pivoted to smaller land investments.