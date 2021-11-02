1869 Hurunui Hotel standing strong and for sale

Repaired after a battering from the 2016 Kaikōura​​ earthquake, the 150-year-old Hurunui Hotel​ is for sale again.

The sale is for 1.13 hectares of land, the main hotel, cottages and 10 camper van sites.

Before the big quake it was identified by the Hurunui District Council​​ as not to its earthquake building standard. But damage from the 7.8 magnitude earthquake got it a “red sticker”. It stayed closed until late 2018 and was sold in November that year.

Nola and Roger Strong​​ owned the hotel and with traditional techniques, structural engineer Win Clark and the owners did the repairs on the damaged building.

The Heritage Earthquake Upgrade Incentive Programme provided $132,503 towards the work.

At that time the work was estimated to cost $3 million. Grants were received towards some building costs and an indemnity insurance claim came through for some costs.

The building has a Historic Place Category 1 status and is considered New Zealand’s oldest establishment to have held a continuous liquor licence.

Supplied Hurunui Hotel with campervan sites and cottages.

In 1860, John Hastie​​ established a hotel in an area where all sheep entering Canterbury were required to be dipped to prevent spread of scab. The two-storey hotel was built by Hastie's widow in 1869.

It is made of hand-hewn lime stone blocks layered with tussock, clay and more lime.

Current owners Adam and Betti Martin​​ bought the reinforced building nearly three years ago. The real estate agent engaged said the pair had done further renovations to the function centre and main building.

The Hurunui District Council ​has the 2020-21 rateable value of the property including improvements at $770,000. The property and business is for sale by Harcourts Real Estate by deadline sale, closing November 16.