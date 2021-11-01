National average house asking price just under $1m

More and more money needed to buy a house as Real Estate.co.nz show 14 year record asking prices.

The average asking price for a house for sale in October was a little shy of $1 million at $993,135, Realestate.co.nz says.

Ten regions hit a 14-year record-high average asking price.

The figures are based on listings on Realestate.co.nz which had its second-largest month of the year with 1.35 million visitors to the site.

Central Otago Lakes district had the biggest increase in asking price, up 41.9 per cent from October 2020 to reach $1,423,038.

The region is the most expensive in the country. The listing prices there went up on average by $200,000 in September, but Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams​ said this figure may have been elevated by a “handful of lakeside properties hitting the market”.

No regions went backwards year-on-year, but Canterbury, Southland, Otago, West Coast and Taranaki’s asking prices all dropped more than 1 per cent in September on the month before.

Record asking prices were seen in Auckland, which went up 21.3 per cent to $1,230,163, not much under Otago Lakes District, followed by Wellington which rose 24 per cent to $961,799.

Central North Island had a record asking price and topped the charts with a rise of 37.2 per cent to $794,975 on last October. Wairarapa was up 34 per cent to $810,790, Hawke’s Bay up 28 per cent to $843,306.

Waikato and Manawatu rose 27.1 and 26.5 per cent with asking prices of $865,592 and $659,622 respectively. The asking price in Bay of Plenty was near to Wellington’s at $945,971, up 21.4 per cent.

Gisborne rose less than neighbouring regions, up 11 per cent to $661,663, but still had a record increase.

West Coast is still the most affordable region to buy a house.

The average asking price there was $379,520, but had risen 20 per cent when compared to October 2020.

The low number of listings have made the residential housing market a vendor’s paradise. Listings are still down 16.1 per cent on October 2020.

Williams said for many years, supply has not met demand for housing, but she said there were signs of a shift with a small increase in lower North Island listings in October compared with September.

“This could mean one of two things, that either demand is cooling in these regions, or more properties are being listed. Our site data suggests the latter,” Williams​ said.

“In the past, we’ve seen Auckland leading trends with increases in listings, but it seems Wellington and the surrounding regions are leading the charge with stock availability.”

Realestate.co.nz has about 97 per cent of all properties listed through licensed real estate agents in New Zealand.