Brother removed as administrator of father's estate after living rent-free for 35 years

Ken Bolton didn’t tell family members he took out a mortgage on the house he was living in rent-free. (File photo)

A man who lived rent-free in the family house for 35 years has been removed as administrator of his father’s estate after relatives found he’d taken out a mortgage to pay personal debt and wasn’t paying rates.

Ken Bolton has lived at 264 Bellevue Road, Tauranga, on a rent-free basis since 1986.

The property, valued today at $520,000, was part of the estate left by Ken's father Reginald, who died in 1975.

Ken and his siblings Alan and Wendy were beneficiaries of the estate.

In the mid-eighties some of Reg’s estate was used to purchase a property at 84 Sutherland Road, Tauranga, for $85,000. That property is now valued at $800,000.

Over time, and following Wendy's death in 1990, Ken became the administrator of Reg's estate as well as Wendy’s estate.

SUPPLIED 264 Bellevue Road, Tauranga, covers 2.1 hectares, and has a council valuation of $520,000.

In 2000 he transferred the Sutherland Rd property into Minka Company Ltd, of which he is sole director and shareholder. That was despite Ken having agreed, on several occasions, to transfer the property into Alan's name.

In 2014, Ken borrowed $250,000 from a bank against a mortgage on the Bellevue Rd property to pay a personal debt. He did that without telling any family members.

In 2019, after rates on both properties had gone unpaid for some time, Tauranga City Council sent Ken a rates invoice. When he failed to pay it, the council threatened to force the rateable sale of the Sutherland Rd property.

Alan, who had been providing money to Ken to cover the rates, had to come up with $5000 to cover the arrears.

Last year, after Ken failed to make mortgage payments over the Bellevue property, the ASB bank threatened a mortgagee sale.

SUPPLIED 84 Sutherland Road, Tauranga, covers 1694 square metres and has a council valuation of $800,000.

In June this year Alan and Rachel, who is Wendy’s daughter, applied for orders to have Ken removed as administrator of the estate. He was given until August 6 to file opposition, but didn’t do so.

A hearing was held before Justice Simon Moore in the High Court in Tauranga last month. Ken did not appear and was not represented.

In a recently released decision Justice Moore noted that Ken had lived at the Bellevue Rd property rent-free since 1986, and it was clear “that Ken’s personal interests are in direct conflict with the interests of the other beneficiaries”.

“Ken had wholly failed to administer Reg's estate in a timely, efficient and orderly manner over the past 28 years. This has undoubtedly deprived the other beneficiaries of the benefits due to them under their parents’ estates,” the judge said.

Justice Moore said he was “easily satisfied” that Ken should be removed as administrator from both estates and made orders to do so.

He said the “unfortunate situation” would require any new administrator to take steps to negotiate with the bank to avoid a mortgagee sale of the Bellevue property, and to resolve ownership of the Sutherland Rd property.

At Alan and Rachel’s request, the Perpetual Trust Ltd was appointed sole administrator of the estates.