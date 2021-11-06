Urban sprawl in Richmond South the last thing Tasman needs

Building out is not the answer to our housing problems, but building up is, writes Timo Neubauer.

OPINION: Last week Tasman District Council pressed the button on developing a structure plan for Richmond South and Hope, paving the way for up to 2000 new Berryfields-style homes - more low density greenfield development.

Being a landowner in Hope myself, I should be ecstatic.

The proposed suburban lifestyle might not be what I had originally envisaged for myself or my family - but I should support this anyway, right? Think about the money that I will make from subdividing the land. What a nest egg I could leave for my children.

Actually, I came to realise that much more importantly than money, what my children will really need, is a habitable world to live in in the first place.

Sounds too dramatic? Earlier this year the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) rang the global alarm bells on the existential threat to mankind from unprecedented climate change. New Zealand, along with multiple other countries around the world, declared a Climate Emergency. It does not get much more dramatic than that.

Even our local TDC states that urgent climate action is required.

Yet, the urban sprawl that TDC has just announced for Richmond South, is exactly the kind of development that the IPCC urges us against.

While the proposal may claim elements of transit-oriented design and talks of standard to medium densities, my quick calculation reveals a gross residential density of 12 or less dwellings per ha.

Internationally, this is considered low density development, known for creating high car dependency and producing much more carbon emissions per capita than higher density development.

This is creating the traffic jams of tomorrow, undermining walkability and any prospect of efficient public transport. Worst of all, by meeting the market demand for this type of housing, TDC also threatens the commercial viability of highly desirable intensification in both Richmond and in Nelson.

The Council learned this almost 15 years ago when it commissioned the Nelson Richmond Intensification Study by Boffa Miskell and Jarram Tocker Barron.

Tasman District Council/Supplied The upgraded intersection of Lower Queen St and Berryfield Drive at Richmond West is getting busier by the day.

Low density greenfield development is an easy sell, tried and tested and a quick fix to the housing problem. However, there is no reason why councils should simply provide whatever sells best or is easiest, if this is not in all of our best interests.

If you ask me, councils instead have the responsibility to guide and develop the housing market, if this is necessary.

TDC and Nelson City Council are currently reviewing the Nelson Tasman Future Development Strategy (FDS) - the overarching planning document that sets out where and how residential and business growth will occur within the region over the next 30 years.

It would be timely if this strategy came up with an approach that actually reduces carbon emissions, stops the sprawl and gives us half a chance to see Nelson City's brand new and ambitious Spatial Plan come to life.

The operative FDS from 2019 directs more than 60 per cent of our anticipated growth towards greenfield developments - yes, including the fertile soils of Richmond South and Hope, the picturesque landscapes around Mapua, Lower Moutere, Brightwater and Wakefield and even some far-flung places beyond Upper Moutere and somewhere by the Motueka River - essentially carving up the stunning and productive countryside that makes our region so exceptional.

Stuff The Government announced in March it was extending the bright-line test, reducing tax deductions on property investments, and would step up investment in communal infrastructure to support housing developments.

If Richmond South is bad, then these other developments are plain crazy.

Unless people can find work nearby, we are creating even more commuter suburbs.

Have you complained about the traffic lately? This will only make things worse: it will lead to more traffic (jams), more roads (to deal with the traffic jams), more car parks in the city centre, higher council rates (because this inefficient development pattern creates an awful lot of demand on infrastructure maintenance) and, you guessed it, much higher carbon emissions.

Braden Fastier/Stuff More homes further out from where people work will only lead to more cars on the road. And more cars mean more traffic jams, which is no good for the environment.

I agree, New Zealand needs houses. However, we must provide them in a different form.

TDC’s planner said that ‘even with greater intensification within existing residential areas, we will not have enough dwellings to house everyone who wants to live here’.

As far as I can see, that statement is wrong. But softly, softly won’t do it. Radical change is needed if we want to avoid creating more suburbia.

Here’s the plan: We need quality four, maybe even five-storey, mixed use buildings within the central core of Richmond: retail and offices on the ground floor and apartments or offices above.

As part of this, we mustn’t forget to include social and affordable housing. Town houses and small scale apartments need to successively replace the older single family houses on street-facing sections within a 600m radius of Richmond’s centre.

STUFF Housing Minister Megan Woods and Environment Minister David Parker announce a law change that will allow landowners to build up to three storeys without resource consent.

And that’s it - 2000 additional dwellings with not a single sod turned in Richmond South.

Extend this strategy and factor in the enormous intensification potential in Nelson’s city centre, Tahunanui and Stoke and there is no need to designate any more climate-killing greenfield subdivisions.

In return, we will get choice: choice of different forms of housing, including social and affordable options; choice of walking, cycling and using good and convenient public transport, as real alternatives to using the car; choice of more services, shops and lively centres; not to mention attractive, people-friendly streets, squares and urban parks.

And best of all, this approach will significantly and permanently reduce our carbon emissions, getting us one step closer to meeting our international commitments.

Change is coming. Central government legislation is under way. As a region, we have to choose whether we want to drag the chain, or whether we want to be ahead of the curve and live up to Nelson Tasman’s reputation as being the most sustainable region in New Zealand.

Timo Neubauer is an experienced urban designer and small business owner who moved to the Nelson-Tasman region eight years ago.