Building consent numbers drop in Nelson-Tasman

Building consent numbers in Nelson have dropped for the second straight year, going from 333 in 2019 to 251 in 2020 and 245 in 2021.

The Nelson-Tasman region has experienced a downturn in new house builds in 2021, bucking the trend of increases around the country.

Figures from Statistics New Zealand showed that building consent numbers in Nelson and Tasman in 2021 were down on the year ended September, compared to the 2020 figures.

Two hundred and forty-five new building consents were issued in Nelson during that time in 2021, compared to 251 in 2020 and 333 in 2019.

Tasman District Council also recorded a drop. After increasing from 468 new builds in September 2019 to 554 in 2020, it then dropped to 543 in September 2021.

All other areas had increases, with an average of 25 per cent across the country, and for the South Island (not including Canterbury) 10 per cent.

However, Nelson City Council group manager for strategy and environment Clare Barton said these trends were expected to turn around soon for Nelson.

Barton said council were expecting to see a 15 per cent jump in building consents in the coming year – based on the increase in resource consent applications since 2019.

She said looking back over the past five years, building consent numbers had remained fairly consistent in Nelson – aside from 2019 where there was an increase of about 100.

Nelson City Council/supplied Four proposed housing developments in Stoke, the CBD, Maitahi and near the Boulder Bank all moved to the next stage of the IAF process following an announcement in October.

“From what we can see, that [increase] was largely around retirement homes that came online at about the same time.

“There has been a decrease, but over that five-year period it has been consistent ... the numbers are still the same or slightly higher than previous years.”

Barton said the context of Nelson’s housing market also helped explain why it hadn’t experienced the same big increases in house builds nationwide.

Stuff The Government announced in March it was extending the bright-line test, reducing tax deductions on property investments, and would step up investment in communal infrastructure to support housing developments.

“The Nelson market has historically been lead by a limited number of developers who have been very attuned to the market, so they haven’t necessarily been open to releasing significant numbers at a time.

“What we have seen over the last six months is one or two developers (such as Bayview) coming in who are starting to shake that up a bit, and releasing more at the same time.”

Barton said council was also taking a “multi-pronged” approach to try and encourage development.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff While there had been a drop in builds in Tasman in 2021, the year before had seen a record-breaking increase.

This included supporting developers in their applications for the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund, the recent decision to approve the sale of city centre land to Kainga Ora, the $2m released from its Housing Reserve for community housing grants, and the removal of development contributions for city centre residential developments.

In Tasman District, environmental assurance group manager Dennis Bush-King said new builds were going strong in the district, and the small drop was because last year was a record breaker.

"It's looking healthy."

For the financial year there had been 619, compared to 488 the year before, he said.

"We've got a lot of land which is available for development, but of course the market can only supply what it can supply in terms of workmen, build materials."

Growth was strong in settlements like Wakefield, Motueka and Māpua, he said.

"As a percentage of our existing housing stock our growth rate is really high, and that's what really counts because it impacts on the need for services."