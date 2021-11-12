Rabbit-riddled Bendigo Station now a Central Otago property hotspot

A Central Otago station known for its abundant rabbit population and infamous Shrek the sheep is now also home to some of the region's most sought-after and expensive land.

Plots of about 10 to 30 hectares at Bendigo Station, near Cromwell, are selling for between $1 million and $3m.

Farmer and entrepreneur John Perriam has owned the station since 1979, but felt merino sheep and rabbits were not the only thing that could excel on the dry and frost-free land. The future was wine, he said.

Alden Williams/Stuff Vineyards at Bendigo Station near Cromwell, pictured in 2017.

“It’s very exciting really. Virtually the whole Upper Clutha has turned into an orchard, and various vineyards.”

Perriam long had a vision of making Bendigo Station a wine hub, and an exclusive area for self-starting business entrepreneurs.

Jo McKenzie-McLean John Perriam, of Bendigo Station in Central Otago.

“You have to take a lot of risk and do it once and do it right. That’s pretty much our philosophy. It’s been a long journey, but a good one.”

Perriam knows every inch of his 12,000ha farm, but has pulled himself out of the backbreaking game, moved to Arrowtown’s Millbrook, and left his two sons in charge of the farm.

But there’s more going on behind the schist walls that tower above Lake Dunstan valley.

supplied From Bendigo looking down at Lake Dunstan.

A multitude of subdivided areas – Northburn, Rocky Point, Bendigo Downs, The Boulders, and Bendigo Hills – now host more than 30 vineyards, Scapegrace’s new distillery that has yet to open, cherry orchards and, depending on the outcome of a resource consent application, soon a concert venue that can host up to 4000 people.

“That’s all come out of what was seriously rabbit-prone land. It was a liability, but now it is some of the highest priced land you will buy in Central Otago, ” Perriam said.

At one stage, the farm was spending about $100,000 a year on poison to keep the thousands of rabbits at a manageable number.

supplied Shrek the merino wether, a castrated male sheep, gained international fame in April 2004 after he was found in an Otago cave.

However, with the vineyards’ use of fencing and technological solutions, the pests had been pushed to the edges of the farm.

Rabbits or not, the Bendigo Station lots are selling predominantly to either wine growers, or city folk keen to escape. This includes Aucklanders who have felt trapped at home during the recent Covid lockdown.

“We are hearing a lot [from interested buyers] from Auckland now, they just want to get down to this part of the world.”

Olivia Caldwell/Stuff Ten minutes' drive from Cromwell, Bendigo Downs is one of many divisions selling off over Bendigo Station.

Doug McGillivray, of Bayleys, said he was receiving two or three phone calls a day from Aucklanders ready to move south, and interest had increased over lockdown. Some had indicated they were ready to move the minute Covid-19 travel restrictions allowed them to do so, he said.

While 33ha for $2.5m in Central Otago might seem “a bit of a bargain”, many of the lots had just 4 to 6ha that was plantable for fruit growers.

MacGillivray said prices had gone up over the last year and were likely to continue as real estate options by Lake Dunstan were becoming rare.

Stuff Lots on Bendigo Station are selling at between $1 million and $3m.

“I’m not surprised by the interest. People are perceiving there to be no more land available down here and if you don’t go now you will miss out.

“They are looking for something a little more exclusive, a little more private. Bendigo will be a bit of a destination in years to come.”

Rudi Bauer started the station’s flagship vineyard, Quartz Reef, in 1991 and said Bendigo wine production has increased dramatically over the last 30 years.

Across Bendigo’s hills are vineyards owned by wineries Gibbston Valley, Tarras Vineyard, Chard Farm, Prophet’s Rock and Mondillo. Bendigo produces a quarter of the wine made in Central Otago.

Supplied Quartz Reef is the flagship vineyard set up on Bendigo Station 30 years ago.

“Central Otago pinot noir has world-recognition and that's something very special to be part of,” Bauer said.

He put the area’s price hike down to reputation alone. New Zealand winegrowers wanted to be part of it, he said.

“Take into account that the area around Lake Dunstan is a small area.

“There is an increase in vineyard cherries and dairy grazing and urban expansion ... [so] the novelty of having land around Lake Dunstan is getting more and more scarce.”