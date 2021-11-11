Invercargill City Council saves $3.4m following Esk St West buildings sale

The Invercargill City Council has sold its vacant Esk St West buildings and saved $3.46 million in demolition costs.

The council had been planning to spend $3.476m on demolishing some vacant and decaying buildings it owned in Esk St West.

However, Geoff Thomson has since bought the buildings with the land to be used as part of his planned 4.5-star, 150-room hotel development at the Menzies Building site.

Thomson hoped to open the new hotel in late 2023 and has said that the building, which currently is used for office space, will be transformed completely.

At a council meeting on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the $3.476m budgeted for Esk St West demolition costs would now not be required.

Staff recommended the money be used for contingency for other capital projects, which councillors agreed to.

Councillor Rebecca Amundsen quizzed the council’s manager of financial services, Patricia Christie, as to just what the money would be spent on.

“It means [the $3.476m] gets used if needed for something else. If there was a capital project later in the year that needed additional funding, or something that came out, we’d be able to use that money.”

Councillor Darren Ludlow, who chairs the performance, policy, and partnerships committee, said: “Where there are some major capital projects going on, where we know there is a potential overspend, we know we’ve got wriggle room to absorb that now.”

The Esk St West buildings have been a problem for the council for some time.

The council owned five vacant properties from 6 to 18 Esk St West.

It purchased the Esk St West buildings between November 2011 and February 2012 for $2.35m. The total land area is 1989 square metres.

However, the vacant buildings have on occasion been broken into, and malicious damage has taken place.

Insurers demanded the council take steps to address the risks and security was ramped up.

In November 2020, council staff prepared a report asking that $4m be set aside to deal with the decaying buildings.

The report recommended the demolition of 6 Esk St West and the rear of 8 Esk St West, and said the heritage buildings at the front of No 8 and No 10, 12-16, and 18 Esk St West should be retained.

The plan was to retain the heritage fabric of the buildings until the council could confirm the future use for the site and a resource consent process could be worked through.

However, demolition did not take place and the buildings have now been sold.

The site was previously earmarked for a new arts and creativity centre for Invercargill, but council will now need to look for an alternative location for that project.