Two derelict seaside homes demolished after 10 years of complaints

Two abandoned houses in New Brighton in Christchurch are being demolished to make way for six new townhouses.

Two dangerous and derelict houses in a seaside Christchurch suburb, that were abandoned 10 years ago, are finally being demolished.

Neighbours have long complained about the two houses, which sit side-by-side on Marine Pde in New Brighton.

They were abandoned following the Christchurch earthquakes in 2011 and were covered in graffiti and filled with dead animals and human faeces.

Squatters also frequented the homes and drugs were dealt there, leaving neighbours at their wits end.

READ MORE:

* New housing to be built on former Christchurch hotel site

* City council, fire service may take action over derelict New Brighton houses

* Residents upset at continued flooding on roads in Christchurch's east



Supplied Chalfont Construction is building six new homes on the site of two derelict houses on New Brighton's Marine Parade in Christchurch.

However, this week the houses were demolished to make way for six new three-bedroom townhouses.

Chalfont Construction director Scott Davison purchased the properties earlier this year from the absentee owners who had moved to Australia.

He had driven past the properties during the past couple of years and always thought someone would do something with them. He did not think it would be him until a real estate agent got in touch.

“The time is right with land being in such demand and hard to get.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Two homes on Marine Parade have sat abandoned for more than 10 years.

Davison was now awaiting consent approval from Christchurch City Council, and he hoped to start building in the first quarter of 2022.

Five of the six 120 square-metre homes were already under contract and had a sale price of around $760,000. The homes included three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a garage and they would all have outdoor showers, given the proximity to the beach.

After many years of building homes, this was Chalfont’s first multi-unit development.

Supplied Chalfont Construction is building six new homes on the site of two derelict houses on New Brighton's Marine Parade in Christchurch.

Davison said he knocked on neighbours’ doors to tell them about the development, and they were pleased the houses were finally going.

In October last year, Vanessa Barr, who lived at a property behind the houses, said people would be “amazed” at the number of squatters.

There were “faeces everywhere” and the houses attracted a number of rats.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Six new homes will soon be built on the site of two derelict homes on New Brighton’s Marine Parade.

There would also often be a strong smell of marijuana coming from the property, she said.

Barr, who moved away about three weeks ago, said she thought the new development was going to be good, but it was a pity it had taken so long to happen.

Coastal ward community board member Jo Zervos​ said it was good to see the two homes go, because it would have been horrible to live next door to them.

She hoped the new development would not negatively impact the neighbours.

The development is one of a number happening throughout New Brighton at the moment, she said.