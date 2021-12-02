Shop around: Consumer NZ finds $2000 difference in insurance premiums

Consumer NZ has found house and contents insurance premiums are more expensive than ever.

Wellingtonians and Cantabrians have been hit the hardest with rising home and content insurance premiums, Consumer NZ says.

And, the organisation says, if you don't shop around, you could be paying hundreds of dollars more on policies than you might need to. Consumer NZ is calling for a review of the insurance industry to ensure it is competitive and working for homeowners.

A price survey of home and contents insurance by Consumer NZ found a difference of more than $2000 between the cheapest and most expensive policies for a standard-sized house.

Quotes for a large dwelling differed by more than $3000 across the five cities surveyed, Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin.

The cost of house and contents has risen by 5.6 per cent on average in the 12 months to September. Over the past 10 years, home and contents insurance has had significant price increases, up 150 per cent.

Consumer NZ spokeswoman Gemma Rasmussen said home and content insurance premiums were more expensive than ever and were likely to continue to rise.

“We’d recommend New Zealanders don’t ‘set and forget’ because there are large savings to be made if you shop around,” she said.

Wellington and Christchurch faced the biggest price hikes in the past year.

Wellington median prices increased 16 per cent for a couple with a standard-sized house insured for $450,000, and 18 per cent for a family with a large house insured for $800,000.

In Christchurch, median prices increased 8.5 per cent for a standard house and 17 per cent for a large house.

Medical Assurance Society (MAS) is the only insurer offering full replacement cover – which is where you will be paid the reasonable cost of rebuilding your home to its pre-damaged standard.

It was the most expensive for a standard house in Auckland and Christchurch. For a larger house, it was the most expensive for Auckland, Christchurch and Dunedin.

Limited full replacement is where you get sum-insured cover for natural disasters but full replacement for everything else.

Of insurers offering this, AA’s premiums were near the median price of the eight companies in the survey and cheaper than FMG’s. In Auckland, AA’s premium was $611 cheaper than FMG’s for a standard house, and $805 cheaper for a large house.

Tower was the cheapest option for a standard house in Hamilton and Wellington. Consumer NZ said Tower and Trade Me no longer offered full replacement cover for fire. They would pay the sum-insured amount plus up to 20 per cent on top of that amount. For other events such as natural disasters, they offered sum-insured cover.

However, Tower rated below average for customer satisfaction – just 36 per cent of its customers with a house insurance policy thought the insurer was doing a good job.

Although the price hikes could be attributed to the rising value of housing, the biggest factor was the shift by insurers to full risk-based pricing for natural disasters.

This means if you live somewhere with a higher chance of earthquakes – such as Wellington or Christchurch – you’ll be charged more for insurance.

Insurers were now factoring climate risks, such as flooding and coastal erosion, into their calculations for premiums. Tower warned earlier this year that it would lift premiums for owners of flood-prone homes.

Lloyds researchers had ranked New Zealand as the world’s second-riskiest country for natural disaster behind Bangladesh, because of its flood risk, the insurer said at the time.