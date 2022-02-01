National average asking price for NZ homes now over $1 million

The average asking price for a home in New Zealand is now more than $1 million, data from Realestate.co.nz shows.

The figures are based on listings on the property website and show the national average asking price has more than doubled in the last 10 years, hitting $1,000,216 this month.

Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams​ said when the site began recording data 15 years ago, the average asking price was a little over $410,000.

“Five years later, in January 2012, prices increased to around $420,000,” she said. “The trend was steady until mid-2015, when the average asking price breached $500,000. Since then, we have seen sharp increases from season to season.”

In the last 10 years, the national average asking price had increased by about $580,000, up 138.3 per cent, Williams said.

More residential properties for sale, led by three regions

There were about 4500 more homes on the market this month, up 28.5 per cent compared to January 2021.

This was led by three regions, including Manawatu/Whanganui (up 121.3 per cent), Wellington (up 111.6 per cent) and Wairarapa (up 105.4 per cent), which all saw their stock more than double year-on-year.

Nearly all regions saw their stock increase, with only the West Coast (-23.0 per cent), the Coromandel (-20 per cent), and Central Otago/Lakes (-16.8) experiencing a decrease year-on-year.

Supplied Realestate.co.nz spokeswoman Vanessa Williams says the national average asking price was a little over $410,000 when the site began recording data 15 years ago.

“This month, the data offers bittersweet news for buyers, although prices keep trending upward, more stock is available across the country,” Williams said.

“This means property seekers could find themselves with more time to consider their purchase, rather than making one of the most important decisions in their life in a state of FOMO [fear of missing out].”

But with new listings on realestate.co.nz down slightly by 1.7 per cent year-on-year in January, Williams said the uptick in total stock wasn’t due to a large influx of properties for sale.

“A significant factor at play is that the sale of dwellings is slowing – and we have tightened lending rules to thank for that.”

In its December 2021 report, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand said that following the amendments to the Credit Contract and Consumer Finance Act, nationwide property sales had slowed by 29.4 per cent year on year, noting it had received reports from around the regions of a falloff in buyer numbers.

“We’re starting to hear anecdotal reports of prospective buyers having to explain everyday purchases like takeaways and online subscriptions to qualify for a mortgage,” Williams said.

“It’ll be interesting to see what impact this has on the market in the coming months.”

What’s left for first-home buyers?

With the national average asking price now over $1 million, first-home buyers could have their sights set on apartments, the prices for which might be still in reach for some, Williams said.

The national average asking price for apartments was $734,459 in January, up 6 per cent year-on-year.

“In the last few months, prices for apartments swung between $700,000 and $800,000 nationally and climbed as high as $808,000 in November of last year,” Williams said.

“It’s difficult to call this ‘affordable’, as acquiring a mortgage for an apartment at this price would require a significant investment for many.

“There are still pockets of affordability around the country – we see prices ranging from $300,000 to $600,000 for apartments often, depending on the region.”

However, Williams said apartment living wasn’t the only beacon of hope left for first-home buyers.

“In a market like this, I’d encourage anyone with an opportunity to purchase property to get creative.

“Some young buyers are choosing to team up with friends to purchase homes, some are choosing to build, and others are setting their sights on rural living.”