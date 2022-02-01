Builder forced into liquidation after dispute over defective 'dream home'

A battle to recoup the money from a flawed Hawke's Bay house build has entered the liquidation process.

A Hawke’s Bay building company behind a flawed home has gone into liquidation, with a $957,000 shortfall between what is claimed and listed company assets.

Jason and Victoria Roebuck​ contracted Liddle Builders and Construction Ltd to build their new “dream home” on a rural block looking out at Mount Erin in Hawke’s Bay, but the house was – all agreed – flawed.

However, the scale of the issues was disputed. Builder Robert Liddle​ accepted there were some fixable flaws, while the Roebucks believed the house needed to be demolished and built again.

Their lawyer, Jol Bates​, argued Liddle had set up a new company, to transfer assets into and shield himself from having to pay.

John Cowpland/Stuff The Hawke’s Bay home at the centre of the battle to recover money.

Documents show the Roebucks applied to have the company put into liquidation to preserve any remaining assets and that liquidator Heath Gair would review earlier company transactions to pursue “any possible avenues of recovery”.

Gair froze the company’s bank accounts and reported Liddle Builders and Construction had assets of $19,067 while the Roebucks were claiming $976,095.

Liddle, through his lawyer, Nathan Gray​, sent a statement about the available funds and argued the Roebucks sought liquidation before resolving the building dispute.

John Cowpland/Stuff Builder Robert Liddle accepted there were defects in the build, some of which were down to his company, and others which were because of subcontractors. He has always been willing to fix these.

“They cancelled the building agreement which, by law, triggered a refund of the monies paid to date for the works completed on the house. The company couldn’t pay the refund as it had put those monies into the cost of the build.

“While the dispute has been going on Liddle Builders and Construction has consistently offered to fix the issues at its own cost. It is an unfortunate set of circumstances, which has been very stressful for all involved.”

The Roebucks’ lawyer, Jol Bates, said they wanted to arrange a multi-party mediation outside the liquidation process in which Liddle and various subcontractors tried to sort out a solution. There were 12 parties to it and some of them had “expressed willingness” to attend. He would not say whether Liddle was willing.

Stuff The Roebucks’ lawyer, Jol Bates, pictured here in 2014, says the couple want mediation to sort out their house issues.

High Court papers from October 2021 show Justice Peter Churchman believed Liddle could have set up a new company to transfer assets and avoid liability.

“It is seriously arguable that the respondent [is] engaged in a process of transferring assets to other entities in order to judgment proof itself against prospective claims by the applicants,” the judge said.

Gray previously said Liddle set up a new company, Havelock North Construction, then transferred assets to it, on legal advice. This was so new customers would not be affected by the legal threats the Roebucks were making.

Actual assets went to the new company, while cash went to the old one, which was then paid to creditors. There was no attempt to hide this, Gray said.

Liddle accepted there were defects in the build, some of which were down to his company, and others which were because of subcontractors.

Gray said there was "a lot of daylight" between what Liddle's experts said needed to be done to fix the house and the advice from the Roebucks' experts.

Gair could not immediately be reached for comment.