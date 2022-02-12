City tenants compete for fewer homes at higher rents

Danny de Hek, Helen Oakes, Lachlan Oakes, 16, and Apple iDog, are running out of time to find a new home.

Christchurch tenants are increasingly competing for homes in what has become the city’s toughest rental market for several years.

The number of homes to let has been dropping for several months, property managers are turning dozens of prospective tenants away from properties, and rents have risen.

Danny de Hek and Helen Oakes are among those struggling to find accommodation.

The couple’s landlord is not renewing the lease on their Northwood home after five years. With three weeks left until they must shift out, they are running out of time to secure something suitable.

De Hek said they had applied for multiple homes and contacted 80 property managers. They need a home handy to Papanui High School where Oakes’ son Lachlan, 16, attends the Kimi Ora special unit. They also need a landlord prepared to accept their ageing schnoodle, Apple iDog.

“It’s really really hard and we are just really stressed. It is very demoralising, the amount of information you need to give when applying for a rental is mind-blowing,” he said.

De Hek said he and Oaks, both self-employed, lost a lot of work because of Covid. They now work from home to keep costs down, and can afford $650 in weekly rent week.

Bernice Ireland, managing director of Quality Property Management, said she was short of stock and “letting out pretty much everything”.

“We’re getting more people applying, and plenty of good tenants. It’s just supply and demand and often it’s first in, first served.”

Liz McDonald/Stuff Rental stocks are down and rents are up.

She said the situation was caused by more landlords selling up.

“They’ve had two years of extra tax and compliance costs, and with real estate prices high their property is worth more. We’ve had a lot of landlords sell up and pick up the capital gain.”

Ireland said the cost of upgrading older homes especially meant rents were “having to go up”.

Linwood resident Rebekah Narbey said she and her partner spent between two and three months flat hunting.

“Some of the places we saw were horrible. There was one tiny place with 30 or 40 people waiting for a viewing. The line went all the way down the long drive to the footpath, and it was so expensive for what it was.”

Narbey said they eventually found a place because a family friend was shifting out of his own home. The couple moved in a few weeks ago.

“We just got lucky, because we snatched it up before he went to a property manager. We’re stoked.”

CHRIS SKELTON Rudolf Nordt has listed this small house in central Sumner. The initial rent he was asking was $460, and this was lowered to $420 a week. The listing prompted comment on Facebook with people claiming it's a shed. (First published January 2022).

Trade Me had 670 rental homes listed in Christchurch this week, about half the number available two years ago.

Government rental bond figures show the city’s average weekly rent is $480, up $70 in a year. Christchurch rents had previously been largely flat for several years, after rising after the earthquakes.

Patricia Bowden, co-owner of rental agency Harcourts Accommodation, said the shortage had been worsening in the past few months.

The problem was city-wide, and the heaviest demand was for the $400 to $450 bracket.

Although the rental rush at the start of the school and tertiary year was over, she said she did not expect availability to improve.

“Once they open the borders, there will be a lot of Kiwis coming back. We’re getting emails from people overseas who are coming back and looking for somewhere to live.

“We’re really stretched already.”

Bowden said law changes affecting landlords had all come at once, prompting some to sell up.

Jim Rice/Stuff Rents have risen and homes for tenants are in short supply.

Some tenants had sold their own homes to take advantage of higher prices, and were now renting while they waited to see what prices would do, she said.

One Christchurch landlord is advertising three 1950s houses for sale in Nottingham Ave, Halswell, saying online his decision was “due to the government rules”. He will also sell a fourth for the right price, he says.

The new rules for heating, insulation, ventilation, moisture, drainage and draught-stopping are being phased in over a three-year period until mid-2024.

Some would-be tenants in Christchurch have taken to social media pages seeking help to find a suitable rental.

A couple with a young child moving from Oamaru next week said they “urgently” need a family home, while others said they had looked for weeks without success.

Tenants Protection Association manager Penny Arthur said the market had “definitely shifted” and they were hearing from tenants who had applied for as many as 30 homes without hearing back.

“It’s a reality that anyone renting could face at any moment.

“Property managers are getting 50 or 100 applications for a property, and they will just go with someone who looks good on paper. Everything has to be perfect before people are even considered.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Tenants Protection Association manager Penny Arthur says many landlords are putting their rents up.

“Some people just don’t get a look in.”

Arthur said a positive side of the tougher rental standards were that tenants were better informed about their right to a dry and warm home.

But too many landlords were using the changes to raise rents, Arthur said.

“We are seeing so many rent increases. But people just can’t suddenly find another $80 a week.”