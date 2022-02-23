Six historic Napier cottages to make way for townhouses

The six cottages are described as “unsightly dwellings” in a state of disrepair.

Six historic cottages in Napier are to be removed or demolished to make way for townhouses.

The distinctive railway cottages, local landmarks, have occupied their small part of Milton Rd on Napier’s hill for nearly a century.

Now, they are being sold to the highest bidder for removal or they will be demolished.

The Marsh Family Trust was granted resource consent by Napier District Council this month to remove the cottages and replace them with six two-storey townhouses.

The trust's application states that the cottages were built in the 1920s and were likely moved to the site after the 1931 Hawke’s Bay earthquake. Previously the site had been a lime quarry.

The application said the proposal would see the removal of “unsightly dwellings from the neighbourhood which are beyond their useful life”, and the new dwellings would “better harmonise with the surrounding residential development”.

It said the cottages were in varying states of disrepair with most requiring “new roofing, the reinstatement of guttering and spouting and other general maintenance tasks to the exterior to bring up to good order”.

They are being sold on Trade Me and can be removed from their current sites from April 5.

SUPPLIED The proposal would see six townhouses built on the site, with floor areas varying between 172sqm and187sqm.

There are three two-bedroom cottages and three one-bedroom cottages. Offers will be considered on some. Others are selling for between $10,000 and $25,000.

Once the townhouses are built, the site will be subdivided into separate titles. Although the site is within the Napier Hill character zone, the dwellings in the immediate area are modern, and “are not consistent with the typical nature of dwellings which contribute to the residential character of the Napier Hill environment”, the application stated.

In assessing the proposal, council staff said there was nothing exceptional or unusual about the application and public notification was not necessary.

Staff said the proposal entailed the redevelopment of a site within an established residential environment would “result in a significantly improved form of residential development for both the residents of the site and for the wider environment”.