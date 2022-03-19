New immigration barrier for Nelson construction industry, says lawyer

A new visa process for migrant workers could impact on Nelson’s housing needs, says Pitt and Moore law firm partner Nick Mason.

A Nelson immigration lawyer is warning that top of the south construction companies, already being hammered by staff shortages, will have to navigate a complex new immigration process to employ migrant workers.

Pitt and Moore partner Nick Mason, who heads the law firm’s immigration team, says the Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV) makes it harder for industries such as construction to get workers into the country, which could be detrimental to the Nelson region’s housing needs.

The new temporary work visa opens to applications from early July.

Mason said the construction industry in the Nelson region had an expected need of 17,000 to 24,000 residential homes over the next 30 years, and would require migrant workers to help build them.

“The end of MIQ will make a difference for everyone, but the construction sector will need more than a few returning Kiwis to join the recent local school-leavers trained in the last year, to fill the skilled worker shortage. The sector will need foreign nationals on visas to keep their businesses running,” he said.

The Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation had already estimated that for 2022 the construction sector was facing a shortage of 142,711 workers, and that would increase under Immigration New Zealand’s latest policy tweak, Mason believed.

The AEWV will replace the Essential Skills Work Visa, the Talent (Accredited Employer) Work Visa and the Long-Term Skill Shortage List Work Visa.

Mason said INZ claimed the AEWV would reduce reliance on lower paid temporary migrant workers and increase the overall skill level of migrants coming to work in New Zealand, as well as combating migrant exploitation and misuse of the immigration system by employers.

However, the new visa process would also introduce more red tape for the construction industry as employers would have to deal directly with INZ and go through an accreditation process, he said.

“The process is more complex and bureaucratic than before, with a lengthy three-check process that requires employers to get accredited before they can employ staff.”

Employers can apply for accreditation from May 9, with migrant applications opening on July 4. Any delays in obtaining accreditation mean delays in an employer’s ability to support a migrant’s application, Mason said.

He said a job check or labour market test then also had to be done which required, among other things, that no New Zealanders were available for the work.

“This means that many employers will have to advertise the job and go through a costly recruitment process before they invite a migrant to apply,” Mason said.

According to INZ, a labour market test does not need to be done if the job pays 200 per cent​ of the median wage, or is in the regions and pays at or above the median wage, or if the job is in a city and is on a skill shortage list and pays at or above the median wage.

Mason said the scheme was biased towards high paying jobs, whereas “jobs towards the lower end of the pay scale that we really need to fill, like entry level construction workers, are being unfairly targeted, to the detriment of the employers that so badly need them.”

A migrant will not be able to submit their application unless the employer is already accredited, and the job has passed the job check stage.

“This system change will undoubtedly increase costs, time and red tape,” Mason said. “We can expect the impact on construction activity, business sustainability and the employment market to be detrimental to our local economy and housing needs.”

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi has previously told Stuff the accreditation system would standardise and simplify migrant employment processes and protect workers from migrant exploitation, and that for most employers the checks would be “relatively light touch” so they did not place an unreasonable compliance burden on small businesses.