Auckland tenant served eviction notice an hour after reporting flood damage

What must landlords do when they rent out a house?

An Auckland father of three was served an eviction notice barely an hour after telling his landlord his rental was damaged in Monday's intense downpour.

Karan Kapur rang his landlord on Monday, and said the property’s outdoor unit had sustained some flooding and water damage in the storm. He told Stuff this was a courtesy call, not a complaint.

Barely an hour later, he learned over email he had three months to leave the property as the owners wished to move back in.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Karan Kapur and his daughters, Kiana, Kiara and Shanaya, are facing eviction after their garage flooded on Monday morning.

The landlord, Surya Handa, told Stuff the eviction notice was not related to the flooding call, as he had been planning to notify Kapur for weeks about their plans to move into the house.

READ MORE:

* Experts warn not complying with privacy rules for rental properties could cost landlords

* 'All you can do these days is exist': Living every day on your last cent

* Covid-19 lockdown not a reason to cancel tenancy agreement, Tribunal rules



But Kapur felt he was being bullied out of the house.

He said when he rang Handa about the flood damage, he was told if he didn’t like the damage, he should leave the property.

The conversation ended abruptly, and Kapur cooled off for a while. When he rang back after an hour, he was told he had been emailed the eviction notice.

“I look at that as a bullying thing, in the sense that ‘I own the house, I can do whatever I want. You’re too much trouble, well guess what, you can leave’,” Kapur said.

The letter, which Stuff has seen, is missing a few requirements to be a lawful letter. Importantly, it does not contain the landlord’s signature.

The Citizens Advice Bureau’s national advisor – legal & strategic Sacha Green said even without knowing all the details of the situation, “the sudden reaction of the landlord here does raise a few questions”.

A landlord may end a periodic tenancy with 63 days notice if they need the house for themselves or their family to live in, Green said.

“If they do this, then they have to move into the premises within 90 days of the tenancy ending, and must remain living there for at least 90 days for the notice to have been valid.

“This is obviously a tricky situation to challenge because you won’t know for sure until after you have already moved out, whether the landlord follows through on this claim or not.

“By then, it’s a bit too late for you to keep your home, but you could still challenge the legality of the notice in the Tenancy Tribunal.”

A tenant could also go to the tribunal if they believed the notice was issued in retaliation to them exercising their rights, Green said.

If the tribunal found in their favour, it could order up to $6500 in damages from the landlord.

In 2021, the government changed the law to limit the reasons a landlord could end a tenancy. Green said those had helped protect tenants from unreasonable evictions.

“It means that landlords must have a lawful reason to end a tenancy.

“This was a huge leap forward from the situation of landlords being able to end a tenancy without giving any reason,” she said.