Chow company in multimillion-dollar deal with Chorus, Programmed

Stonewood Homes director John Chow is chair and owner of RCR Infrastructure.

RCR Infrastructure, owned by private property company Stonewood Group, and Programmed have won a potential eight-year, multimillion-dollar contract to maintain Chorus property.

The contract, starting on July 1, would cover 2600 Chorus sites.

In 2019, Stonewood owners John and Michael Chow bought the commercial building services company after Australian-owned RCR Tomlinson went into administration.

Under the deal, RCR would be responsible for preventative maintenance of electrical and mechanical equipment, and minor works for Chorus.

John Chow said RCR had been growing over the past year.

“It has been a big 12 months for the now New Zealand owned RCR,” he said.

“Winning the Countdown contract last year, and now working with Programmed and securing the Chorus contract it is another milestone for us.”

Woolworths re-signed RCR to continue looking after 140 of the Countdown stores nationwide.

The partnership with Programmed would create about 20 new positions at RCR Infrastructure, Chow said.