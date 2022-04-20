Restaurant and winery, Northland's Marsden Estate, is up for sale

Northland wine business and restaurant Marsden Estate, in Kerikeri, is for sale.

Northland winemaking business and restaurant Marsden Estate is on the market for an asking price of $5.5 million.

The diverse property in Kerikeri is being marketed as potentially separate businesses, one in manufacturing and the other in hospitality, if the existing combination was unattractive to prospective buyers.

Former orchardists Rod and Cindy MacIvor​ bought the property in 1993 for $85,000 and planted four hectares of vines. The first harvest was in 1995, and they opened the venue's restaurant in 1996.

The couple started off with lesser-known varietals including tempranillo, and chambourcin. They now produce a wide range of wines including sparkling rose, pinot gris, sauvignon blanc and syrah under the Marsden Estate label.

With 3.2 hectares of vines, the winery also crushes grapes and produces bottled wine for 32 Northland vineyards and boutique wine labels including Paroa Bay, The Landing, Omata Estate, and Te Whai Bay.

Alan Kerr​ of Bayleys Kerikeri said there had been interest from parties out of the wine industry for the winery business, but they did not necessarily want the restaurant side. The winery business had an asking price of $2m, leaving the buildings and restaurant for up to $3.5m.

In the 2022 vintage, Marsden Estate was forecast to press 140 tonnes of contract-supplied grapes, expected to increase to 276 tonnes by 2026.

“Marsden Estate derives the bulk of its income from third-party vineyard processing - thereby mitigating exposure to seasonal harvesting anomalies or changes in retail market buying patterns,” Kerr said.

SUPPLIED The Kerikeri venue also operates a lunch-only licensed restaurant.

“Concurrently, some 90 percent of Marsden’s own production is sold at full margin through its own channels – namely the on-site restaurant and function venue, and for casual sales through adjacent retail tasting room.

“Essentially, that business model underpins Marsden Estate’s vertically integrated supply channel - minimising the industry-standard reliance on wine wholesaling agencies.”

The Kerikeri venue also operates a lunch-only licensed restaurant which doubles as a venue for events such as weddings and corporate events with a lake and gardens, and a cellar door sales outlet.

The winery restaurant and function room was on track for more than $1m in lunch sales in the current financial year.

The business employed three staff in the vineyard, three people in wine-making activities, six staff in its kitchen and front-of-house hospitality operations, and six staff in the retail outlet.

The freehold vineyard property, winery plant and operations, restaurant and function space, and assets, along with the retail tasting room at 56 Wiroa Road in Kerikeri, were for sale by negotiation.