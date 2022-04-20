Proposed 5000-home development in Papakura denied fast-track status a second time

One of New Zealand's largest property developers wants to build Sunfield, a new suburb close to Papakura that would minimise car use.

Housing Minister Dr Megan Woods will not be fast-tracking a proposed 5000-home development, despite multiple requests from the developer.

Sunfield in Papakura, by one of New Zealand's largest developers, Winton, was hoped to be New Zealand’s first special development project (SPD) in order to qualify for fast-track approval under new legislation.

But Kāinga Ora rejected its application for SPD status in November 2021. Now, the Government has said it won’t ask the housing agency to look again.

Winton/Supplied Sunfield, a proposed Papakura development, won’t be considered a special development project in order to get on the fast-track to breaking ground.

“Sunfield should have been a slam-dunk project for an astute, future-focussed government,” Winton chief executive Chris Meehan said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This government seems to believe that Kāinga Ora are the only ones who should be delivering new houses. That is why the housing crisis keeps getting worse under their watch.”

Winton/Supplied Sunfield developer and Winton chief executive Chris Meehan is disappointed his project won’t be fast-tracked for development.

In a letter to Meehan, provided to Stuff, Woods said just because the project might contribute to “sustainable, inclusive and thriving communities” did not necessarily make it an SDP.

Woods said with Kāinga Ora swamped with other projects that should be prioritised, Sunfield was not going to make the list, but could still work with Kāinga Ora on “other ways the project could be advanced”.

Woods said Treaty of Waitangi principles were considered when making the decision about Sunfield, and other projects on the priority list made early and meaningful engagement with Māori.

However, Meehan said many local community and iwi groups backed Winton’s vision for Sunfield.

“The decision robs South Auckland of a significant economic development opportunity that would have sustained a significant number of high paying jobs and created fantastic training and development opportunities for apprentices.”

National Housing spokesperson Chris Bishop said Woods’ letter made for “bizarre reading”.

“Having passed the Urban Development Act to facilitate large developments, the Government is now turning down proposals that seek to take advantage of the very law it passed,” he said in a statement.

Having staff under the pump “isn’t a good enough reason” not to give the project approval, he said.

Without the fast-track approval to build under the Urban Development Act, Winton can proceed under the Resource Management Act, but Meehan said that would take five to 10 years.

Winton/Supplied Sunfield, a proposed development two minutes away from Papakura station, will feature just one loop road, with paths connecting housing and shops.

Meanwhile, Winton has consent to build some 1500 residential homes on 50 hectares in Sunfield. It may decide to go ahead while it works under the RMA to build on the remaining 150 hectares.

The Sunfield vision is to have 5000 homes living within 15 minutes of essential needs, all run on solar power.

The developers said that could support some 11,000 jobs, and homes could be car-less thanks to the town design and accessibility.

“In a healthy and normal functioning economy governments fall all over this kind of innovation and level of private investment,” Meehan said.

“Here, we’re seeing evidence of a stealthy, command and control approach to crowd out the role of the private sector, which is not the New Zealand I grew up in.”