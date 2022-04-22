Three Hawke's Bay industrial properties sell for $136 million in 5 months

Mr Apple coolstores in Hastings which sold in March for $31.9 million.

The sale of three industrial properties in Hastings in the past five months, for a total of $135.9 million, shows there is strength in the Hawke’s Bay economy, says a real estate expert.

Sales of industrial property for more than $24.5m were unusual “and especially so three in five months”, said Turley & Co valuer and property strategist Pat Turley​.

In October 2021, the post-harvest operations of fresh produce company T&G Global at Whakatū sold for $79.5m in a sale-and-leaseback arrangement. That resulted in a 4.4% yield for the new owner.

Under the arrangement, T&G Global negotiated a 15-year lease for itself. The sale was to fund T&G’s new $100m automated packhouse, set to be one of the largest in the southern hemisphere.

In January, Miracle Water’s water bottling plant, built in 2015, was sold for $24.5m in a sale and leaseback arrangement. New owner Mackersy Property syndication received a 5.0% initial return.

In March, Mr Apple-occupied specialised coolstores in the Omahu Rd industrial area sold for $31.9m, with an existing lease of three years remaining. It reflected a 4.75% yield for the new owner.

Sale-and-leasebacks were a form of debt financing, which allowed an owner to release capital, Turley said.

The properties were all apple-industry dominated, and focused on exporting.

“On average they sold 40 points below a 5.0% return, a value benchmark similar to any large centre in New Zealand,” said Turley.

“The initial average investment return for the three sales was 4.6%, with an average of 11 years left for leases or 12 years weighed average.

“The sale valuation factor is at least 140 points better now than it would have been several years ago.

“This would mean the three properties would have previously valued in the ballpark of 6.0% or $104m. The sales at $135.9m reflect an increase of circa 30%.”

The Hawke’s Bay industrial property market had performed strongly over the past five years, and land supply had increased.

“The value of industrial land has increased and is now scarce at certain locations including Napier and Whakatu. However, industrial land is overall in good supply in Hawke’s Bay.”

In another industry, retail, the Farmers Hastings store sold in December 2021 for $26.95m, a 5.45% yield.

“The strong sales are a function of a very strong Hawke’s Bay economy,” Turley said.

However, he sounded a note of caution

“Market change is underway led by increasing interest rates and affected by Covid-related uncertainty.

“Currently construction costs very high inflation is a property values influence though increasingly an affordability challenge.”