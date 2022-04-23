Auckland landlord ordered to pay thousands after leaks left room uninhabitable

Investors now own 36 per cent of all Kiwi homes, new research shows.

A landlord has been ordered to pay thousands to tenants of a south Auckland property after water leaks left a room in their home “uninhabitable” for over a month.

The occupants of the Māngere East home had to sleep in their lounge after water leaked into their home from the roof and floor, saturating their walls, bedding and carpets, the Tenancy Tribunal heard.

The stench from the sodden carpet and bedding left the bedroom “uninhabitable”, the tribunal found in its recently released decision.

The leaking water also damaged electronics, including a laptop and television.

The tenants, whose names were suppressed, contacted the landlord several times between February 16 and April 19, 2021​ and told him about the situation.

When the landlord eventually sent a person around to fix the leak in the roof, the repairman said the roof had been patched previously with tape to seal holes, according to the tribunal.

The repairman then told the tenants he was a concrete layer, not a roofer, but had still been asked to fix the roof. After he left, the roof continued to leak.

An electrician, who was sent out to look at the sparking electrical switches and sockets in the bedroom, said the house was dangerous and recommended it be rewired, the tribunal heard.

On top of that a hot water cylinder burst on two occasions in June 2021, and the landlord left it spilling water under the house for days.

Troels Sommerville/Stuff The home, on this street in Māngere East, leaked from both the roof and floor.

When the tenants spoke to the landlord about the raft of problems with the house, the landlord reportedly told them “it’s a good thing you are moving out sooner rather than later then”.

In issuing her order, Tenancy Tribunal adjudicator Jane Northwood found there had been ongoing complaints from the tenants and “at best a temporary fix was made”.

But she said the floor kept leaking when it rained, the hot water cylinder was left to pour out water for weeks and no help was offered to dry out the carpets and walls.

The tenants also said the landlord had on two occasions sent tradespeople to work on the house without notifying them or gaining their consent.

On a third occasion the landlord walked into their home without telling them he was visiting and without even knocking.

Northwood ordered the landlord to pay the former tenants $4320.44.

That included a rent reduction of $900 for the six weeks the bedroom was uninhabitable, as well as a raft of exemplary damages: $750 for unlawful entry, $250 for failure to comply with Healthy Homes Standards, and $2400 for failing to maintain the home in a reasonable state of repair.