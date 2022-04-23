Auction sales cool after 'frenzy' as house buyers gain upper hand

About a third of Canterbury home sales are being made at auction. (File photo)

Fewer Christchurch homes are selling under the hammer as the city’s market cools and buyers regain the upper hand.

During the heat of the market peak late last year, four out of 10 home sales in Canterbury were by auction, according to the Real Estate Institute.

With prices reducing slightly and lower demand, that figure is now down to three in 10.

Results from Christchurch real estate auctions this week show just over half of those going under the hammer were sold by the auctioneer.

The city’s median sale price in March, $710,000, was 2.7 per cent less than in February, according to the institute. The number of sales was 25 per cent down on March 2021 as homes take longer to sell.

The quieter market follows a year of fast rising prices in the city. The median sale price in March last year was $600,000.

Bayleys’ national auction manager Conor Patton said while auctions were still going well in Christchurch, the market had changed.

“It’s not an expectation now that every auction is going to be a flier with 10 bidders. Sometimes there might be only one bidder, and the auction has to pause for negotiations.

“Last year with the market the way it was, owners’ expectations were that prices would be met, or exceeded.”

Patton said that while banks had eased up slightly after mortgage lending restrictions were first toughened last year, stricter lending was still limiting prices.

“When the market changes, buyers are the first to know. Owners may want the price someone on their street got three months ago.”

Patton said Canterbury’s boom took longer to “ramp up” than in the North Island, and the market started to cool a few months later than Auckland and Wellington.

Christchurch’s more affordable prices after years of a flat market were part of the reason price drops might be smaller than in other centres, and the city was still attracting buyers from outside the region, he said.

He also said Christchurch buyers and sellers were more comfortable with auctions than a few years ago.

According to the institute’s figures, the Christchurch auction scene peaked In October, November, and December last year, accounting for a record 40 per cent of sales.

Auction numbers have grown with the pandemic real estate boom, and while down from their peak, remain considerably higher than before the pandemic when only about 15% of sales were at auction. That has now settled to about 33 per cent as more are passed in.

Auckland has long been the nation’s auction capital, with about half its sales made under the hammer. This figure has dropped sharply in recent months.

Tony McPherson, director of Christchurch real estate business Ray White Metro, said they were seeing fewer unconditional sales.

“Certainly the numbers selling under the hammer are down on 12 months ago. A lot of them are still selling shortly afterwards if we can’t get the unconditional buyers.

“There’s not the strong competition, not like 12 months ago when it was more like a frenzy. Buyers need to realise that the steam has gone out of the market, but some are still a bit unrealistic.”

Some auctions were still producing surprises, he said.

Deadline sales were becoming a more popular method of sale, and after that homes remaining unsold would be advertised “with a price, or at least a price indication”, he said.

McPherson said while prices had “softened”, Christchurch has started “off at a lower level” and had better value homes than other centres.

The institute’s chief executive, Jen Baird, said that with buyer demand subdued in Canterbury, sellers needed to understand the market and adjust their expectations.

Properties needing renovation were harder to sell because of the shortage of construction materials and labour, Baird said.