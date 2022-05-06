Auckland tenant's 'nightmare' as landlords refuse to pay $4k ordered by tribunal

An Auckland tenant says she has been left in a “nightmare” after her landlords left a renovation job unfinished and refused to pay her thousands of dollars that was awarded by the Tenancy Tribunal.

Anna Boivin has been living in a rental in New Lynn for 12 years with her son and daughter.

In 2011, Boivin got new landlords, Mingjun Chen and Min Cao, who she said would “randomly appear” in her house for inspections.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Anna Boivin is living at a rental property in New Lynn that she describes as “falling apart”.

“It was bizarre – they didn’t come often, but when they did, they would let themselves in, they were always friendly and bought wine and chocolate, so I let it slide.”

The rental itself was in need of repairs, Boivin said, as it was an older home – but whenever she mentioned issues to Chen and Cao, nothing would get fixed.

“The lino was peeling off the floors, the wallpaper was peeling off the walls and the deck was unstable, but it was home and the rent had only gone up twice while I lived there, so I was happy.”

In 2021, Chen and Cao told Boivin they would renovate the house and she could choose to stay or move out. She was told it’d take two months.

However, Boivin said the next five months were a “nightmare” and halfway through renovating, Chen and Cao told her they were stopping.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Boivin lives in the home with her 22-year-old son and says it’s where her two children grew up.

They also said the rent would now be doubled to $1200 per week and Boivin had to leave.

Boivin went to the Tenancy Tribunal and adjudicator Bryan King found Chen and Cao couldn’t raise the rent or evict Boivin. They were ordered to pay $4250 for compensation for disruptions caused by the renovation and for unlawfully entering the house.

King also said Chen and Cao needed to finish the repairs and get a property manager to value the house to see how much the rent should be raised.

But more than six months later, Boivin said nothing had happened. Chen and Cao had instead asked for a re-hearing in March, which was dismissed.

In January, they gave Boivin a 53-day notice saying they wanted the house for their daughter.

“They’ve ignored the decisions completely, and I’m living in a home where three windows don’t close, meaning in winter it’s impossible to heat the rooms, the balcony is unusable and rotting and the whole place is falling apart.”

Jason Dorday/Stuff Pieces of building material are scattered in the garden of the New Lynn house.

Boivin said she didn’t believe she would ever win permanently against her landlords, but wanted the money owed so she could use it to move elsewhere.

Ministry of Justice acting group manager for national service delivery Tracy Baguley said once an order was made at the tribunal, it was the responsibility of the person owed the money to get it.

“The tribunal can make an order requiring one person to pay another, but it doesn’t have the power to enforce it, because a monetary order made by the tribunal is a civil debt and there’s no provision in legislation to empower the tribunal to enforce debt on their behalf.”

Baguley said the district court could enforce it, but only under the instruction of the person who won the ruling.

“A lawyer can give best advice on different options. For free legal information, the tenant can consult their local community law centre.”

Chen and Cao said they “had the right” to appear at the Tenancy Tribunal and were waiting for their next scheduled court date in June to see if they could evict Boivin.

When asked why they hadn’t paid the $4000, they said: “If the payment is more than $1000, you have the right to appear.”