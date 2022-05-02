Thousands of homes proposed for Auckland's Formosa Golf Club

Housing Minister Megan Woods announces $1b funding to speed up housing development. Video first published in June 2021.

Thousands of homes and apartments are proposed for coastal land in south-east Auckland, with much of the development on the privately owned Formosa Golf Club.

A plan change is being sought by a partnership including private and iwi interests and the Super Fund, with construction expected over 15-20 years if planning approval is given.

The area is a 45-minute drive from downtown Auckland, with its main public transport connection the nearby Pine Harbour ferry service.

The Beachlands South Ltd Partnership includes developer Russell Property Group, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, iwi-owned funder Hāpai, and the Super Fund.

Russell and the Super Fund bought the golf course and an adjacent 80 hectare rural block two years ago.

Beachlands South/Supplied An artist’s impression of a proposed master development at Beachlands South.

The plan for the 255 hectares includes 3000 homes, along with space for schools and commercial and retail components.

“We have been heavily focused on the environment, sustainability and carbon neutrality,” the developer’s managing director Brett Russell said.

“Through world-class leading edge sustainable design we have proposed quality infrastructure solutions which can be delivered at a minimum cost to ratepayers.”

Beachlands South/Supplied The proposed Beachlands South development extends to the Waitematā Harbour in the south-east.

Russell said the plans had been shown to locals at two community open days in December, ahead of being lodged with Auckland Council seeking zone changes.

“There is an excitement about what we are proposing and the clear message we got was, ‘please get on with it’,” he said.

The developer said it included “innovative and sustainable solutions” for water, sewerage and stormwater.

Planning permission will be required to redevelop the 170-hectare golf course and the neighbouring farm into suburban living.