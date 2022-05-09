'20% occupied:' Huge drop in use of office space nationwide

Many businesses are using as little as 20% of their office space because of the Covid-prompted shift to remote working, a workplace design expert says.

Empty offices in downtown centres have been a feature of the pandemic, and while workers were starting to return after the Omicron peak passed, many offices remained sparsely populated.

Studio DB’s head of research, Pierre Ferrandon, said research by workspace provider IWG put office utilisation globally at 52% before the pandemic.

“But intensive walkaround surveys of our clients, with between 100 and 250 staff, reveal the office utilisation rate is now as low as 20% in some companies.”

Office utilisation was counted as when a leased space was actively used, and was different to office vacancy rates which referred to whether buildings were leased or empty.

Traditionally, it was calculated manually, but Studio DB had recently acquired occupancy software which created average utilisation heat maps based on daily activity across office floor plans.

Ferrandon said the technology would calculate office utilisation rates more definitively, but preliminary results based on three months of use in its own offices supported an average rate of 20%.

The technology also showed the average daily utilisation rates of workpoints was 15%, and only 36.79% of meeting spaces were the right size which meant 64% were the wrong size or not designed efficiently.

The Bank of New Zealand is moving all its Auckland corporate staff to one site in the CBD and investing in a new flexible working space.

If this trend was applied on a national basis, it indicated massive inefficiencies in the use of office space, and the related costs, because of ongoing changes to work habits, he said.

“But the data generated by this technology can be used to address these inefficiencies, and to help boost productivity and attract workers back to the office.”

As an example, the data suggested it was not desk use that was attracting people back to the office as the daily rate of utilisation was low. But there was high use of collaboration and social space throughout the week.

Studio DB director Jonas Brodie said a recent client survey found 90% of respondents thought people wanted to return to the office to collaborate with colleagues, while 81% said it was also to socialise.

At the same time, 62% of respondents said their workspace required improvement. While the traditional cost management focus was on rent and incentives, greater value improvements could come from an approach which incorporated building utilisation and sustainability, he said.

“Using insights from the technology, workplace policies and design can now focus on meaningful design and fit-out of commercial spaces to promote employee engagement, innovation, collaboration and culture.”

Businesses tended to overestimate what they had and under-estimate what a new environment could bring, Brodie said.

“The way we were working before the pandemic was not optimal. Now we have a chance to align workplace policy around working hours and conditions with workspace design.”

Around 55% of businesses surveyed were planning to improve office utilisation with hybrid work patterns, and that would lead to measurable cost and productivity outcomes, he said.

A recent survey by commercial real estate firm JLL found 85% of the traditional office workforce wanted to return to the office for between two and five days a week, with the ability to work remotely.

But respondents also indicated they did not want a return to the pre-pandemic style of office work, with 24% putting more meeting rooms for collaboration at the top of their wish list.