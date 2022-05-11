Wellington has 'staggering' increase in homes for sale in April, Trade Me Property says

The number of properties for sale in Wellington has increased dramatically, according to Trade Me Property.

The number of properties for sale in the Wellington region increased by a “staggering” 90% in April when compared to the same time last year, according to the latest Trade Me Property Price Index.

Trade Me Property sales director, Gavin Lloyd, said along with the capital, every other region apart from the West Coast had an annual jump in supply.

“Some of the largest increases were seen in the Manawatū/Whanganui (up 86%) and Hawke’s Bay (up 85%) regions,” he said.

Nationwide, Lloyd said the number of properties for sale on the site jumped by 39% in April, the largest annual percentage increase on record.

“This follows the previous all-time high 32% year-on-year increase we saw in March.

Prior to the pandemic, Lloyd said the market supply would usually begin to cool off for winter, but it was not the case any more.

Lloyd said with such a surge in supply, buyers had plenty of options and were therefore feeling less pressure.

“As a result, in some regions we’re starting to see the property market enter a stalemate situation where buyers simply aren’t willing to pay the price sellers are asking, and they’re at a standstill.”

Despite supply changes flouting the normal pattern, he said demand dwindled as expected last month, with nationwide demand dropping by 4% year-on-year, and 14% on the month prior.

Some regions had also experienced record high asking prices last month, especially in Canterbury, Gisborne and Manawatū/Whanganui.

The national average asking price was $968,500 in April, marking an increase of $152,650 (+19%) when compared with April 2021.

The Wellington region had an average asking price of $984,450, last month, marking an increase of 16% year-on-year and a drop of 1% when compared with the month prior.

Looking at central Wellington, Lloyd said the area’s average asking price increased by 14% to reach $1,084,900 last month.

This made it the most expensive part of the region, followed by South Wairarapa ($1,059,300) and Porirua ($1,051,250).

While supply surged in Wellington last month, demand in the region grew by a comparatively small 4% year-on-year.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd says prior to the pandemic, the market supply would usually begin to cool off for winter, but it was not the case any more.

The capital’s most popular property in April was a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on Tennis Court Rd, Kapiti Coast.

It had an asking price of $1,400,000 and was watchlisted 403 times in its first seven days on the site.

The average asking price in the Auckland region was $1,248,600 in April, climbing 16% year-on-year and dropping by 1% month-on-month.

“Looking at Auckland City, the average asking price was $1,374,250 in April, making it the fourth most expensive district in the region,” Lloyd said.

The most expensive parts of Auckland last month were Waiheke Island ($1,678,400), North Shore City ($1,476,650), and Rodney ($1,380,250).

Supply in the Auckland region was up 30% year-on-year in April, while demand dropped 11%.

Last month’s most popular Auckland property was a five-bedroom, four-bathroom house on Grace Hill Dr, Rodney, which was watchlisted 324 times in its first seven days on the site.

Nationwide, houses with five or more bedrooms had the largest price increase in April, with the average asking price up 22% year-on-year, to $1,654,150.

The average asking price for both small properties, of one or two bedrooms, and medium properties, with three or four bedrooms, increased by 20% to $690,100 and $986,400 respectively.

“The largest year-on-year percentage increase in average asking price was for townhouses, which increased by 18% in April to $884,950.”