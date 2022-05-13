Two major developments mark a 'coming of age' for Queenstown

Ninety Four Feet Early concept and vision for the Lakeview Precinct.

More than 1000 new homes, three hotels and extensive commercial developments are being planned in central Queenstown across two large new subdivisions.

An application to fast-track resource consent for the billion-dollar Lakeview/Taumata development on the former Queenstown camping ground site has been lodged with the Environment Protection Authority.

Council documents show the spending within the development is expected to generate $100 million a year for the local economy, employment for 1800 people and household incomes of $52m.

At the same time, the first sections in a new 600-700 lot subdivision known as Silver Creek, on Queenstown Hill, are for sale.

The Silver Creek subdivision covers 34 hectares of former farm land above Frankton Rd. Sites have views across Lake Wakatipu and towards The Remarkables.

Supplied/Stuff The site of the Silver Creek residential development on Queenstown Hill.

The first sections to be marketed are within an exclusive gated community known as The Summit, which will eventually consist of 46 sites, a lodge and a helicopter pad.

The remainder of the development will include townhouses, apartments and home and land packages.

The Lakeview/Taumata development is still to gain resource consent but Paul Burnaby, New Zealand general manager of Australian-based developers Ninety Four Feet, said it was hoped construction of Lakeview/Taumata would start in 2023, once underground infrastructure works were complete.

It could take 15 years to finish.

It is a residential, hospitality and retail precinct to be built over a 10ha former campground site in central Queenstown.

Supplied The planned Lakeview/Taumata residential, hospitality and retail precinct sits on a 10-hectare terrace at the edge of the Queenstown’s central business district, and will incorporate open public spaces, 500 apartments and three hotels.

Once completed, the development, which sits near the shore of Lake Wakatipu, will accommodate up to 1500 people, with more than 500 apartments, affordable co-living units, three hotels, public reserves and a new plaza.

Queenstown Chamber of Commerce chief executive Ruth Stokes said the project represented a coming of age for Queenstown.

“It takes Queenstown out from being a small town to being a real global player.”

The site is owned by the Queenstown Lakes District Council and is being developed by a consortium including Ninety-Four Feet, Centuria Capital (formerly Augusta Capital), and Britomart Hospitality Group.

Assuming it is approved, the development will be undertaken in six stages. The first will include 224 apartments across five buildings overlaid with a terrace with premium lake views.

The terrace will house bars, restaurants, co-working spaces, a gymnasium and spa.

JO McKENZIE-McLEAN/STUFF Kiwi families lament the loss of campsites in Queenstown. (First published January 2020)

Among the first built will be co-living spaces – community based living which include upmarket apartments with a shared master chef kitchen and games rooms.

The council will sell the underlying land to the consortium in a deferred settlement as each stage of the development is completed and meets agreed targets and standards.

Ratepayers would gain $77m from the deal, as well as up to 50% of the development’s profit as the values change over time.

The council will continue to own a prominent 0.5ha parcel of land within the site but will lease it to the developer for 125 years.

As part of the deal between the council and developers, the Queenstown Lake Community Housing Trust will receive 5% of gross land proceeds.

