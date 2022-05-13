Southern Institute of Technology put 'prime innercity location' up for sale

The Southern Institute of Technology has put its downtown campus in Invercargill, which includes the SIT Arcade, up for sale.

Southern Institute of Technology has no use for its downtown campus any more and has put the prime location in the central business district up for sale.

SIT has owned the 25 Don St property in Invercargill since 2001. It has been home to various courses over the years, including film, music, art, design, fashion.

All of SIT’s operations have now moved out of the downtown campus.

It comes after the polytechnic developed, in and around the old St John’s Anglican Church in Invercargill, a new creative arts centre on Tay St. The new development is named Te Rau o Te Huia.

Acting SIT chief executive Daryl Haggerty said the downtown campus building was always scheduled to be sold once Te Rau o Te Huia was completed.

“The property has only recently been put on the market. This was to allow us time to transition our students and staff into our newly completed building,” he said.

In 2019, the then SIT chief executive Penny Simmonds floated the idea of developing the downtown campus site into student accommodation in the future. However, that has not eventuated.

Haggerty said the sale would free up the large inner-city property for another use.

“We no longer have a need for the Don St property and realise it is in a prime location in the intercity for a commercial enterprise to occupy with renewal/upgrade possibilities.”

On top of the downtown campus, the property also includes the SIT arcade, which is a walkway from Esk St through to Don St.

In the arcade are various businesses, including the Flight Centre, Bonsai sushi restaurant, Fashionail Studio, and the Southland Chamber of Commerce.

It’s viewed as a key CBD location given the arcade links Invercargill Central’s new city block development on Esk St and the Invercargill Licensing Trust's Langlands Hotel development.

Real estate firm Bayleys is selling the property.

It says the property is a functional and well-presented, in part, three-story plus basement parking office/retail building, with exclusive customer and staff parking included.

“The building lends itself to being utilised as is, but also for possible redevelopment, and becoming an ideal part of the modernization of Invercargill's inner-city office/retail precinct.”

It is for sale by deadline private treaty, with a date of Friday, June 3.