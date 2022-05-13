Auckland luxury apartment development mortgagee sale disputed

Valocity head of valuations James Wilson provides his assessment of the housing market.

Apartments in a planned Auckland complex are still being marketed, even though the development site is being readied for a mortgagee sale.

Bayleys Auckland Central was advertising the 406 square metre Parnell site as a rare opportunity to purchase a resource consented development site in one of Auckland's premier residential locations.

It was marketing the Farnham Street property for sale by mortgagee tender on Realestate.co.nz and TradeMe, with the tender set to close on May 31.

But, at the same time, there were separate advertisements for apartments in The Farnham, the 14-unit, six-level luxury apartment complex currently planned for the site, on both real estate websites.

One of the agents listed on these ads, Barfoot & Thompson Parnell’s Bobby McMillan, said she was aware the site was being marketed as a mortgagee sale, and had queried the situation with the developer, Jobrook Consulting.

“The developer feels the lender has jumped the gun by putting it up for sale before it needed to be.

“My understanding is nothing should have happened before the end of May as the developer is working to resolve the situation and move forward with the development.”

supplied/Stuff An artist’s impression of the planned Farnham apartment complex in Parnell.

McMillan said the agency still had apartments in the development advertised, and would continue to market them until it had been given final answers on what was happening.

She said the agency had sold about two-thirds of the apartments. The Trade Me ad suggested there were six apartments left.

JoBrook Consulting director Ian Meuli said the site should not have been put up for mortgagee sale yet.

A dispute with the lender over the terms of the finance had led him to seek refinancing, but he had until May 30 to arrange that, he said.

“I am on track to sort the refinancing out, and, technically, there should not be a mortgagee sale unless the money doesn’t come across on May 30.”

The situation had been complicated by the lender’s decision to market the site for mortgagee sale too early, he said.

supplied/Stuff The site for sale at Farnham Street in Parnell which has been put up for mortgagee sale.

Bayleys’ agent Damien Bullick, who was one of the salespeople for the mortgagee sale, said he was unsure about the circumstances surrounding the sale.

“We only deal with the mortgagee, not the current owner, and we were instructed to put it up for sale by the mortgagee. We are unable to provide any further information on top of that.”

Several Auckland property developments had been put up for mortgagee sale recently.

One was the 15 townhouse Sunnynook Central development, and the other was a Panmure development with consent for 12 terrace houses and a four-level apartment building.

After Sunnynook Central went to mortgagee sale, Auckland property developer David Whitburn said he expected more developments to face mortgagee sales because of cost increases, delays on building materials, and a tighter lending environment.