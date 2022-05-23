Billionaire Peter Thiel's proposed lodge an 'icon' for Wānaka - architect

Peter Thiel's proposed Wanaka guest lodge has been designed by Tokyo Olympic Stadium architects Kengo Kuma and Associates.

Billionaire Peter Thiel’s planned luxury lodge will become an “icon” for Wānaka, Tokyo Olympic Stadium architect Kengo Kuma says.

Kuma’s business designed the five-building lodge despite never having visited the proposed site due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Kuma gave video evidence to commissioners at a Queenstown Lakes District Council resource consent hearing on Monday and said the architects were inspired by the grand landscape and native materials in the area.

“Our objective was to design organic architecture that fuses into the landscape and respects indigenous nature.

SUPPLIED View from inside the luxury lodge Peter Thiel hopes to build at Damper Bay, WÄnaka.

“I strongly believe the design will be a new milestone for the relationship between architecture and nature ... an icon for Wānaka,” he said.

Thiel’s company, Second Star Ltd, has proposed building the lodge on a 193 hectare site on the outskirts of the Otago tourist town.

Thiel made his fortune as the founder of PayPal and as an early investor in Facebook. His name has not been mentioned during the hearing.

The lodge would be able to accommodate 30 guests across three buildings, which would be set into the landscape, with “green” roofs planted with a variety of plants.

There would be a meditation building, and a “back of house” building, which would not be visible.

Buildings would be curved horizontally and vertically to blend into the landscape.

Supplied An aerial view of Peter Thiel's proposed lodge, looking towards Lake Wanaka.

Experts have said the buildings would be “reasonably difficult” to see from public places and would not be visible from any neighbouring residences.

However, environmental groups have opposed it on the basis of its visibility, and a council planner has recommended the proposal be rejected.

Second Star lawyer Mike Holm said he struggled to understand the “air of negativity” that permeated the council planner’s report.

It appeared to place no weight on the benefits of the project, which included contributions to tourism and employment, public access improvements on the adjoining Te Araraoa trail, and the revegetation of about 96ha of former farm land.

Alden Williams/Stuff The Damper Bay, owned by Peter Thiel, borders Lake Wānaka over a 4km stretch.

There were “revealing deficiencies in terms of the objectivity, fairness and balance that an application is entitled to expect,” Holm said.

It was not a residential development as Thiel did not expect to live at the property, but would visit for a week or two each year.

Ecologist Simon Beale said threatened species on the site that would benefit from the development included tree daisies and the thorny native plant matagouri, as well as at-risk species the Southern grass skink and Kawarau gecko.

It was a significant enhancement project, which included the removal of grazing, new plantings and restoration of wetlands, matched only by work at Walter Peak Station, he said.

“It’s huge. It’s unique,” Beale said.

The hearing is taking place on Monday and Tuesday.