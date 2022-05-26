Young homeowner forced to abandon house over landslip she's powerless to fix

Louise Reddiford bought her first house aged 23 but a slip means she can no longer live in it. She owns the two-storey townhouse back from the slip face.

Louise Reddiford​ started saving at age 13 for a house. She was stoked to be able to buy in pricey Wellington 10 years later.

But now a landslip beyond her control and a subsequent insurance wrangle means she can no longer live there.

Her Ngaio home became uninhabitable when a slip at a neighbouring property in July 2021, then more rain later, took out her wastewater pipe.

Earthquake Commission (EQC) cover in some cases – including this one – only applies to natural disaster loss within a property boundary. The damage to her pipe happened beneath a neighbour’s.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Looking over the fence of Louise Reddiford’s Wellington home, where she can no longer live after a landslide took out her wastewater pipe.

Reddiford, 27, said insurance company Vero deemed the break not their problem because it wasn’t on her land and the Wellington City Council (WCC) had been little help – although it did just send the latest $900 rates bill. Wellington Water, which manages the wastewater system, had been unresponsive and unable to give her any answers, she said.

EQC told her it may pay a “small sum” for lost land but said the major problem, the broken wastewater pipe, meant she couldn’t live in her house and this was not covered, she said.

“We are yet to receive any support or seen any action from Wellington Water since September last year,” Reddiford said.

“We got our hopes up as they promised five weeks ago to show us a project plan. We should have known that this was hopeful. Who knows when we'll be back in our house.

Supplied Reddiford when she moved into her Ngaio, Wellington home four years ago.

“All I know is I have a mortgage to continue to pay and apparently now WCC rates.”

Wellington Water, after the slip destroyed the pipe, initially told her she could stay there, then later told her to move out, she said.

“I was bounced between I don’t know how many people at Wellington Water,” Reddiford said.

Reddiford’s allegations were put to the council and Wellington Water, who were both asked what they were doing to fix the problem.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Reddiford owns a townhouse behind the black retaining wall, above a Ngaio slip.

Wellington Water referred questions to the council, “who will respond on behalf of both of us”.

Council spokesperson Richard MacLean confirmed that a solution – to connect the wastewater elsewhere – had been put to Wellington Water, which was yet to accept it due to concerns about the site stability.

The slip happened on a neighbouring property – where the owner had no plans to fix it – but Reddiford’s pipe was in the land that was no longer there.

“That has unfortunately left [Reddiford] needing to investigate alternate avenues to reconnect the private lateral into the council network,” MacLean said.

Supplied Reddiford has moved to London while the debacle gets sorted out.

“They are now needing to work with their insurer and engineers to design a solution.”

EQC chief readiness officer Kate Tod​ could not comment on the specific situation, but said Vero was handling the claim on its behalf.

“In some cases, home-owners can be affected by damage to neighbouring properties when multiple properties share a single line of drainage systems or services,” the statement said.

“In these scenarios, EQC cover is usually applicable only to specific properties that have suffered physical loss from the landslip within their boundaries, as a result of a natural disaster.”

A statement from Vero, which would not supply a spokesperson, could not comment on specifics but said EQC would generally pay out natural hazard claims. It confirmed Vero was handling the claim on EQC’s behalf.

Reddiford is now taking a belated OE in London, which she put off to save for the house, while the debacle gets sorted out.