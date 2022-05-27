Ex-Wallaby, famous for Frank Bunce punch, loses third attempt to stop neighbours blocking Queenstown view

Then-Wallaby Michael Brial unleashes his fist of fury on former All Black Frank Bunce in July 1996.

A former Wallaby rugby player, known for punching All Black Frank Bunce in 1996, is now fighting to keep his Queenstown home’s view.

Michael and Emily Brial have lost a third attempt to prevent a neighbour building two homes that could block the view of Coronet Peak from their Slopehill property on the outskirts of Queenstown.

They’ve owned the property for about 10 years and live between Queenstown and Australia.

In 2018, the neighbours on their northern boundary, the Blackler family, sought to subdivide their own property into two lots with two houses.

Stuff The Brial family say two proposed homes in a neighbouring property will affect their view. The yellow circles are approximates.

The Blackler family had owned Slope Hill Farm since 1981, subdividing it into lifestyle blocks in the 1990s.

An 8.4-hectare block was retained for Sam and Ben Blackler to build homes on when they were ready.

The Brials objected to the two homes being constructed close to their boundary.

The two building platforms were next to each other on a slope immediately below the Brials’ property and would affect their view of Coronet Peak, they said.

In 1997, a covenant was placed on the Blackler land as part of an earlier subdivision consent restricting development on the land to only one dwelling.

In 2019, Queenstown Lakes District Council commissioner Wendy Baker granted the Blackler family consent to divide the land into two 4ha blocks and cancelled the consent requiring the covenant.

The Brial family and neighbour Graeme Todd appealed the decision to the Environment Court.

They said the effect on the landscape and rural amenity values were unacceptable and 2017 rules that set a minimum lot size of 80ha in the area should have been considered.

CORONET PEAK/SUPPLIED/Stuff A view of the Wakatipu Basin including Slopehill (to the left) from Coronet Peak in winter. (File photo)

In an interim decision the Environment Court said the 80ha rule was not in effect when the consent application was lodged and the landscape and visual amenity effects of the proposal would be minor.

The Brials appealed to the High Court and then the Court of Appeal, where it was turned down.

The Environment Court left more localised issues, including the impacts on the Brial and Todd properties and consent conditions, to be dealt with separately. It is understood that is under way.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Coronet Peak can be seen from the Brials’ property on the outskirts of Queenstown.

Both the Brials and the Blacklers declined to comment for this story.

Michael Brial earned 13 caps playing at number 8 with the Wallabies between 1993 and 1997.

He famously punched Bunce repeatedly during a match in Brisbane in 1996, four years after a feud between the pair during a provincial game.

Son Joe Brial is a member of the 2022 rugby development squad, the Crusaders Academy.