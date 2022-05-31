Proposed Queenstown apartments will be tallest buildings in town 'by far'

The first five proposed buildings in the Lakeview/Taumata development will be the tallest in Queenstown.

A proposed billion-dollar development will smash Queenstown’s height limits with five buildings about double the permitted levels.

The tallest building in the Taumata/Lakeview project will be a 13-storey, 51.3-metre accommodation block on a site with a 26m height limit.

Details of the proposal have been revealed in an application for the first stage of development.

The public is excluded from the decision process as it is being considered under the Government’s fast-tracking legislation.

Queenstown Lakes District Councillor Penny Clark was shocked at the height of the proposed buildings, which would be set against the Ben Lomond hill.

“It didn’t look like 13 stories in the pictures,” she said.

They would be the tallest buildings in Queenstown “by far”, although some existing hotels were about nine stories because they had been built into excavated hillsides.

Clark was supportive of the overall Lakeview/Taumata development as it would contribute to the revitalisation of the central town and was not concerned that the public would have no input.

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult declined to comment as he did not want to influence the outcome of the application.

SUPPLIED/Stuff An artist's impression of the completed Lakeview/Taumata development, with Queenstown's tallest buildings at the rear.

The buildings are the first stage of the $1 billion development, which includes three hotels and extensive commercial developments over 10 hectares.

The site is owned by the Queenstown Lakes District Council and is being developed by a consortium including Ninety-Four Feet, Centuria Capital (formerly Augusta Capital), and Britomart Hospitality Group.

It is being considered by the Government’s Environmental Protection Authority under fast-track legislation, which was introduced in 2020 as a response to the damage the Covid-19 pandemic was having on the economy. It blocks the public from the resource consent process to speed up projects that create jobs and stimulate the economy.

The plans show the tallest building on the Lakeview site will be 51.3m high, or 13 stories. The limit under the Queenstown Lakes District Council’s plan for the site is either 22.5m or 26m at the highest.

A 12-storey and 10-storey building are proposed in the same zone.

In a neighbouring zone there will be a 10-storey and nine-storey building – both are more than double the 19m height limit.

The five buildings will include 224 apartments and 96 co-living units, retail, hospitality space and 148 car parks.

Queenstown resident Cath Gilmour was also surprised at the height of the proposed buildings but said the critical thing was to ensure the community benefited, as it was on community-owned land.

It was an ideal spot for good quality affordable housing and rentals, she said.

Supplied An artist’s impression of the proposed Lakeview Precinct.

In a report submitted wit the application, landscape architect Brad Coombs wrote the buildings were of an appropriate scale when considered alongside the towering Ben Lomond hill behind them.

They would affect views from the walking and biking tracks on the hillside, but the overall effects would be “very low and neutral”, he wrote.

They will be connected at the fifth level by a public “podium” with views across Lake Wakatipu. The development will feature native landscaping, co-working spaces, cafés, and bars.

A minimum separation of 14m between buildings above the fifth level would maintain privacy and ensure adequate sunlight, the application says.