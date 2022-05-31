Aucklanders annoyed over council decision to charge for parking at Auckland Zoo, Motat

Concerns have been raised about Tātaki Auckland Unlimited's plans to introduce paid parking at Auckland Zoo, outside Western Springs College and a new car park at Motat.

Motat (Museum of Transport and Technology) aims to complete its new car park in mid-July, which will be accessed from Motions Road and provide 198 spaces.

The development includes a pedestrian and cycleway which will connect the Meola cycleway to Motions Road, the local schools and the Western Springs Park.

On completion, the Motat car park, Auckland Zoo car park and the Zoo car park outside the Auckland Performing Arts Centre, will become paid parking zones. Parking will cost $2 per hour and will be capped at $8.

A spokesperson for Auckland Unlimited, a council-controlled organisation, said the parking charge will cover the cost of monitoring and maintaining the car parks, and any surplus will go directly to Motat and Auckland Zoo, “to help support the great work they do”.

However, residents in the area are concerned the parking charges may be too expensive for families.

Emily Feng​, an Auckland Zoo annual pass holder, said $8 for parking per visit can add up to a “significant” amount.

“Zoo admissions are already costly to start with. We have neighbours whose kids have never been to the zoo as they have a big family and the admission prices alone are too much for them to afford,” Feng said.

She said the parking costs are an extra spend and “families may go to the zoo or Motat less often than they would when parking was free”.

Motat/Supplied Motat is the largest museum of its kind in NZ and new car parks will be available from mid-July.

Lisa Loughnan​, who has lived in the area for 12 years, said the new parking charges may deter some families from visiting local attractions.

“Many families are struggling with daily living costs, so just going to the zoo would be a major treat. Any extra costs will make it less likely for them to choose the zoo or Motat,” she said.

Loughnan said cycling or public transport may also not be a viable option for “families who are visiting from out of town, or families with small children in strollers”.

The spokesperson for Auckland Unlimited said free on-street parking will still be available in the precinct, “ensuring there are fair options for everyone”.

“The Western Springs Accessibility Project is part of a wider vision for a more cohesive Western Springs Precinct that will include enhanced accessibility, and more sustainable transport options for visitors to the precinct.

“Developing additional options including new car parks, new cycleway and footpath connections, and paid parking, helps address the concerns stakeholders in the area have raised over many years – specifically the need for safe and reliable parking and access to the facilities in the area.”