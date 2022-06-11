Rubbish hangover: Neighbours left to tidy up after parties at unoccupied house

The most recent party at an unoccupied home in Mt Roskill has left behind piles of rubbish.

Tidying up the mess in your own house after a gathering the night before is bad enough, but neighbours in central Auckland are having to deal with party detritus from a nearby unoccupied property.

An untenanted house in the central Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill has prompted complaints from neighbours, after parties are thrown at the property, leaving behind piles of rubbish, and no occupants in sight.

Neighbours are convinced the parties are thrown by the owner, Nasir Ahmad Sharifi​, or close associates of Sharifi, but he says that’s not true and he has no idea who is “trashing” his property.

One neighbour, who Stuff has agreed not to name, said the issues began when the property was sold a year ago.

READ MORE:

* House badly damaged in suspicious fire had been recently bought

* Firefighters bring house fire in Wellington under control

* Auckland woman ordered out of rental after alleged fighting, partying disturbs neighbours



Sharifi purchased the home in May 2021, and it was rented for a while. But the property has been unoccupied for three weeks, after Sharifi said the last tenants abruptly left, after weeks of not paying the rent.

While the parties aren’t “super rowdy” the neighbour said the party-goers leave behind rubbish to “blow over onto the road, and it just looks horrendous. It’s then up to neighbours to pick up the rubbish.”

The neighbour believes the mess left behind is not a result of squatters breaking in, because the party-goers have “nice vehicles” and they could not see any damages to the property that would indicate a break-in attempt.

They said it is also unlikely to be the previous tenants because: “I’ve seen them before, and it definitely isn’t them.”

KEVIN STENT/STUFF First home buyer Rahul Srivastav's home was almost complete when the construction company building it went into liquidation.

Nicolas John​, another neighbour, complained to Auckland Council three months ago, saying he was unhappy with the maintenance of the property.

“The back fence has actually blown down, and they've just left it like that. It's got pūkeko and rats running along the fence and the grass.

“The entire house has just been left to ruin and that's the annoying thing for us, because everyone around us keeps their sections tidy,” he said.

John, like other neighbours, believes the parties are not thrown by squatters.

“It’s people who must know the owner because they have keys to the place, and know how to open the doors,” John said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The grass at the back of the property which frequently has pūkeko and rats roaming, according to neighbours.

Sharifi said he was not aware of the poor state of his property, or the visits from the mysterious party-goers, until he recently received a message from a property manager at Barfoot & Thompson.

He denies the claims from his neighbours that he or anyone connected to him is the reason the property is left in a poor state, and said he also wants to find the culprits.

“I don't know who is breaking in, but I want to find out, because it is a crime. I want new tenants because I have a development plan in place.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff When Stuff visited the property, the gates had been shut. Rubbish can still be seen inside it.

He said he and his son will be keeping more of a close eye on the house.

Paul Cowling, team leader compliance for Auckland Council, said the council has spoken to the property owner who has advised that the house is secure and there is no tenant currently at the property.

“We have requested that the property owner ensures the property is kept secure and tidy,” Cowling said.