Confusion over meth insurance causing landlords headaches

An insurance broker has been told to pay some of a landlord’s $20,000 claim for methamphetamine damage after a financial dispute service found his coverage was not properly communicated.

On the advice of the broker, the landlord took out insurance policies for each of his three rental properties in 2014.

Two years later, he asked his adviser about cover for meth contamination as he had noticed that type of damage was becoming more common.

At that time, his adviser said there was no specific cover for meth damage in his policies, although it would be covered in line with his policy terms.

In 2018 his insurer introduced meth cover and in 2019 the terms were updated to include a new testing level threshold for meth contamination. His adviser did not speak to him about the changes, but sent him a document explaining the changes with a copy of the new policy wording.

The next year testing showed one of his rentals was meth contaminated, and the landlord arranged for the property to be decontaminated, and re-carpeted and re-painted the entire house.

But his claim for the testing and decontamination was rejected because the meth contamination level did not meet the required testing level in his policy.

The landlord felt the broker had been negligent in recommending a policy with a high threshold and complained to the Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL), but the broker did not think he had done anything wrong.

The FSCL noted the landlord had been particularly concerned about having cover for meth damage, and also found the broker had sent a link to the incorrect policy wording in 2019.

It found the broker should be responsible for covering some, but not all, of the landlord’s meth damage claim.

FSCL chief executive Susan Taylor said there had been a spike in complaints about meth cover, which arose when landlords discovered they were not adequately covered when they made a claim.

This highlighted how important clear communication was, as well as the need for landlords and insurance brokers to ensure they each understood what was covered and whether the level of cover was appropriate, she said.

“There are two sources of information which have different views about what level of contamination creates a health risk – which means that insurers follow one of the two standards.

“When looking at taking out a policy, it is a good idea for a policyholder to check which contamination standard the insurer uses, so that they are aware of the level of coverage they will have.”

Landlord confusion around meth contamination was heightened by the fact that two different levels of contamination remained at play.

According to the national standard, properties with a level of more than 1.5 micrograms per square metre qualified as contaminated, whether the contamination came from meth being smoked or manufactured.

Supplied A 2018 report by the Prime Minister's former chief science adviser, Sir Peter Gluckman, recommends higher levels for meth contamination than the existing New Zealand standard does.

But a 2018 report by Sir Peter Gluckman, then the Prime Minister's chief science adviser, recommended that where meth had only been consumed, contamination would have to hit 15 micrograms per square metre before decontamination was required.

Kāinga Ora and the Tenancy Tribunal work to Gluckman’s recommended level, but most insurers had opted to stick to the levels in the existing standard until the government formally updated it.

Insurance Council spokesperson Sarah Knox said each insurance company would specify the level which they used in their policies, but not all companies used the same levels.

Some used the levels in the national standard, while others used those in the Gluckman recommendation, she said.

“But all insurance companies are very keen that the government prioritises completion of the Residential Tenancy Act regulations which will include the new meth contamination level in them, and which are now a few years overdue.”