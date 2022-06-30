More than 500 homes planned for West Auckland's Avondale

The Marutūāhu-Ockham Group will be developing the 1.58 hectare site in Avondale.

More than 500 houses will be built in West Auckland, replacing a vacant lot and 42 occupied Kāinga Ora homes.

The 1.58 hectare block on Avondale’s Racecourse Parade will be developed by Marutūāhu-Ockham Group, after Eke Panuku Development Auckland signed a sale and development agreement.

The development block includes two sites on the street. One has been vacant for years, while the other has 42 Kāinga Ora houses on it.

Eke Panuku said it had negotiated the purchase of the second site with Kāinga Ora and had agreed to settle in 2024 to give the agency time to relocate the people living there.

Eke Panuku priority location director for West, John Carter, said the size of the site would mean well-designed homes and new commercial spaces could be developed in the centre of Avondale.

“Avondale is a suburb with a huge amount of potential. To enable this and truly support the community of Avondale a plan, supported by investment and strong partnerships is required.”

The announced development is part of a 15-year plan to regenerate Avondale.

More than $30m has been invested in a new town square, a multi-purpose library and a community facility.

Mayor Phil Goff said the regeneration of central Avondale was long overdue and vacant sites, like one of the ones being developed, created an “atmosphere of neglect”.

“The new development by the Marutūāhu-Ockham Group will be high quality, with well-designed housing providing homes for thousands of Aucklanders.

“It will be well served by rail, bus, and walking and cycling links and will have easy access to the city.

“The town centre will be boosted by new retail and commercial outlets – it’s going to be a great place to live.”

Marutūāhu-Ockham Group’s Mark Todd said the company’s plans proposed eight buildings featuring homes with outdoor spaces for residents and a public walkway joining to the new town square.

Marcus Amosa, the chairperson of the Avondale Business Association, said the vacant lot had been an “eyesore” which cut the main street in half for more than 20 years.

“This will finally reconnect both sides of Avondale’s main street retail strip and inject new life into our town centre.”

Construction is set to begin in 2024.