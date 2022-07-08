New mixed housing mega complex will be 'sweet and sour' for elderly residents

Kāinga Ora is building apartments in Avondale, West Auckland, for over 55-year-olds.

About 200 West Auckland seniors will be shifted from “awful” units to spacious, accessible homes in a new mega mixed social housing complex under construction in Avondale.

At 192 apartments, it will be the largest development Kāinga Ora has ever purpose-built for ageing residents.

On paper, it all sounds positive, but Avondale Senior Citizens Club president Wayne Coe said the new housing for seniors was a “sweet and sour situation” as the complex will also include 44 further dwellings to be used as social housing.

He said there was some worry among his membership that mixing social housing with homes for seniors would create safety concerns.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Wayne Coe said living in a large apartment complex would likely take “some getting used to” for seniors, but many would enjoy having other seniors around to support one another.

“They will need to look into having proper security. Seniors already fear for their safety at the moment.”

He said a recent shooting in Ranui had already been a little too close to home. And without off-street parking, he believed elderly residents’ cars might be stolen.

“When seniors hear about ramraids they get worried, and many don’t want to go out on their own.”

He challenged the government agency to consider how they would make sure older people felt safe in the environment being built for them.

Kāinga Ora construction manager Patrick Dougherty said building safer communities was a “key priority”.

He said the Avondale complex would have swipe card access to apartments, lifts and common areas, and pathways would be well lit. A tenancy manager would also be available at an onsite office.

“It’s worth noting that the vast majority of our customers are good neighbours and members of their communities.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Construction has begun at the site in Avondale beside Tait Park, between the busy Great North and Rosebank roads.

“In a small minority of cases, disruptive behaviour can cause stressful and unacceptable situations. However, when problems do arise, we respond promptly and seek positive outcomes for all,” Dougherty said.

Wayne Coe said he was glad that the “awful” old senior housing across West Auckland would be demolished.

He said some were like prison cells with a combined sleeping and living area and a kitchenette. This type of accommodation is referred to by Kāinga Ora as “bedsit”, and there are 181 of them across Auckland.

Patrick Dougherty said that about 40,000 Kāinga Ora houses would need to be demolished or overhauled within the next 20 years.

“Many of our public houses are over 50 years old. While they have been great homes for families, they are becoming harder to maintain and keep up to modern standards,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Works are well advanced on the luxury Nordic Apartments by Ockham on the edge of the Highbury Triangle site.

He said that the apartments at Highbury Triangle will be more spacious than those on the private market, ranging from 55m² one-bedroom units to 79m² two-bedroom units. All will have balconies.

Rather than having to move when they developed mobility problems, for example, tenants would be able to “age in place” in apartments made to accessibility-friendly “universal design standards”, he said.

Other new developments for seniors include 41 apartments on Wilson Rd in Glen Eden, 35 apartments on Greenslade Crescent in Northcote and 123 apartments on Osterley Way in Manukau.

The existing housing that seniors will vacate as they move to Avondale will free up five hectares of land, which will be redeveloped.