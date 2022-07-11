Auckland developer seeks to turn $12.5m heritage farm into luxury golf course

A developer has applied for resource consent to turn Muriwai Downs heritage farm into a luxury golf course and lodge for New Zealandâs golfing elite.

A developer has applied for resource consent to turn an Auckland farm into a luxury golf course and lodge for overseas tourists and golf elite.

The application proposes to build the new 19-hole golf course three kilometres northeast of the Muriwai Beach township and the existing Muriwai Golf Club.

According to the application, it has been designed to ensure it will achieve “marquee status”. Only courses with superb natural backdrops and designed by world-class architects are granted this status, according to Tourism NZ.

Stuff understands the proposed course has been designed by retired professional golfer Greg Turner, who ranked 18th in the 1997 European Tour.

READ MORE:

* Peter Thiel's luxury Wānaka lodge idea rejected by council planner

* Auckland golf club seeks to rezone land in a bid to avoid redevelopment

* Billionaire’s golf tourism vision for Mangawhai



The property will require a total of 13 bridges to be built over streams, wetlands and gully areas to provide efficient access and protect ecological features.

Supplied The farm has two waterfalls, conservation wetlands and the 4ha Lake Okaihau.

The application said the course would be focused on catering for a growing international and domestic demand for golf-related tourism in Auckland.

The development would include “several helipads” and it was anticipated there would be between six and 10 helicopter movements a day.

The application suggested noise levels would not exceed 85 decibels.

“This helicopter facility will enable clients and members to fly into the golf course from Auckland Airport or from other golf resorts,” it said.

The development includes a sports academy which the application said would provide state-of-the-art training and playing facilities for “the New Zealand golf fraternity”.

It said a new driving range would be for “training activities” but not “general entertainment”.

However, only a third of overnight guests were expected to actually play golf.

In addition to the 19-hole course, the development would include wellness centre and a luxury lodge with about 26 units.

SUPPLIED Muriwai Downs Farm sold to NZ millionaire.

The land was bought by The Bears Home Project Management Ltd for $12.5 million in 2020. The company is owned by North Shore businessmen Jialing Yin and Zhaoxi Lu.

It has been a working farm with dairy cows, sheep and beef cattle as well as sandstone quarrying operations.

The farm has two waterfalls, conservation wetlands and the 4ha Lake Okaihau.

Before it was sold it had been owned and farmed since 1919 by five generations of the Houghton family.

The resource consent application is open for submissions until July 12.