Here’s how private landlords are playing a bigger role in public housing

Nadia Frazer-Holland, 21, and her young son Malcolm, 1, have been applying constantly for rental homes for the past three years, to no avail.

Increasing numbers of private landlords are leasing their rentals to the government for public housing, but the Property Investors Federation claims such arrangements cost too much taxpayer money.

With 27,036 households now on the public housing waitlist, and many more struggling with housing insecurity, the need for public housing is undeniable.

But decades of underbuilding, the net reduction in state houses under the last National Government, and the inability of the Government’s building programme to keep up with surging demand means there is a significant shortage.

Since 2017, there have been 8240 new homes built for public housing, and there are currently 2647 more under construction, the latest Ministry of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) figures show.

Much more is needed, and that is why government agencies, including Kāinga Ora, HUD, and the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), work with community housing providers (CHPs) to provide additional housing.

That is where private landlords come in and it is also where it gets complex. There are a number of different ways landlords, and developers, can help to provide public housing.

Landlords can lease to Kāinga Ora directly, or they can lease to a registered CHP. Those leases can be for longer-term housing, transitional, or emergency housing.

They can also work with HUD through a CHP to build public housing. For large-scale developments, the avenue for this is the land for housing programme, but HUD also works with CHPs on smaller projects when they have land to develop.

SUPPLIED Waterview Court in Auckland is an award-winning Kāinga Ora social housing project by Ashton Mitchell.

A HUD spokesperson says the land for housing programme has delivered eight completed developments of 994 homes, including 180 public homes, while there are 11 developments of 2207 homes, including 253 public homes, under way.

But, currently, most landlords get involved by leasing their existing rental properties to CHPs.

At the end of June the number of public houses was 76,271, and of those 64,870 were Kāinga Ora properties while 11,401 were CHP properties, according to HUD’s figures.

It is not possible to identify exactly how many of these properties are leased by CHPs from landlords because that information is held by each individual CHP and there is no centralised figure.

Kāinga Ora director asset services Andrew Booker says it leases 2180 properties from 1540 companies, councils, trusts and individuals, and some of those people or companies own several properties.

The leasing portfolio costs Kāinga Ora a total of around $4,550,000 a month and around $54,590,000 a year, he says.

But in the 2020/21 year $1.43 billion in rental revenues (income-related rent subsidies) and market rentals was returned from all its properties, including those leased. The unaudited amount for this year is $1.60b.

“Therefore, the lease amount we pay is a very small proportion of our annual revenue. And the amounts are cost-effective as they greatly help the work we do building new and retrofitting older homes, as well as providing further housing assistance to the broader community.”

But, anecdotally, the numbers of private landlords taking this route are going up.

Community Housing Aotearoa chief executive Vic Crockford says hundreds of private landlords work with their members, most of whom are registered CHPs, and the biggest growth has been in the transitional housing space.

Landlord representatives, including Property Investor Federation president Andrew King and Nick Gentle, who runs a Facebook group for property investors, say more landlords are now providing rentals for public housing.

Many have become interested in doing it since the government announced there is an exemption from its new interest deductibility rules for rentals leased for public housing, they say.

Kathryn George/Stuff Private landlords provide around 85% of the 530,000 rental properties in New Zealand.

King says the Government seems to want to reduce the number of rental properties supplied by the private sector and replace them with public housing providers, but doing so will come at greater cost to taxpayers.

“While it is widely thought these organisations provide cheaper housing, the real cost of providing each social house is actually greater than the cost for private rental accommodation providers.”

He says that figures from Kāinga Ora’s 2021 annual report show public housing rental income was $1.43b, of which $1.04b was income-related rent subsidies from the Government.

In the report the total number of public houses was 68,169, with 64,206 of those Kāinga Ora properties, and if the income-related rent received is divided by the 64,206 figure it equates to taxpayer funds of $16,260 per property, King says.

“There are about 530,000 rental properties nationwide, and private owners provide around 85% of them, so if the Government wants to change this ratio to even 75% they will need to acquire another 53,000 properties.

“Think how much tax that will absorb. The question for New Zealand is, do we want the government to be a bigger landlord, along with higher costs and risk, and are we willing to pay more for this to happen?”

Housing Minister Megan Wood says the government firmly believes the state has a role in providing a safety net to people who need public housing, and has rebuilt the state’s ability to grow and provide it.

But her expectation is that Kāinga Ora and CHPs will prioritise the development of new builds over leasing existing properties.

That is because a lack of supply is causing the housing crisis, and increasing the housing stock is the best way to address it, she says.

“Just 3% of the total housing stock is owned by the state, compared to 8% in 1971, and this Government is working to repair the carnage caused by the policies that led to that decrease.

“It is better to focus on an ownership strategy, rather than a leasing strategy, especially when public money is involved. It puts Kāinga Ora, and CHPs in a stronger position by creating a sustainable funding footprint for the future.”

Public housing is more than just providing a dwelling, and getting a return on an investment, she says. “It is providing a space that can change lives, and it often makes a fundamental difference for individuals and families.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods says the development of new builds is prioritised over leasing existing properties.

Wellington-based investor Matthew Ryan has been leasing an 18-unit block in the Hutt Valley, and a six-unit block near Victory University to community housing providers for just over a year.

There are two reasons he chose to do so, he says. One is that the rent is backed by a government organisation, so it is guaranteed and paid on time which is good as a landlord.

“The other is the great social need for public housing. The high numbers waiting for it is why I am happy to make some rental properties available to help ease that pressure.”

It is quite a difficult process to lease a private rental to a CHP as they are very exacting about standards and particular about their requirements around things such as size and configuration, he says.

“I have a gorgeous studio unit, for example. It is a completely modernised and well-designed space, but it does not meet the size requirement of the provider approached.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Property investor Matthew Ryan says getting insurance for properties leased for public housing is a problem.

“It has never been an issue on the private market, and tenants have always loved it. But there are blanket rules, and providers can’t deviate from them, and take a property that doesn’t fit them.”

A degree of management and administration is needed post-lease, but the single biggest issue is getting insurance, Ryan says.

“With a private rental you can put John Smith in it, and insurers are more than happy to cover it. But if you lease it to a CHP who will rent it to the same John Smith, they are not keen, and either won’t provide cover or will only do so for a high cost and onerous terms.”

It is poor form, bordering on discrimination, on the part of insurers, and was the single biggest roadblock for landlords who want to put their rentals into public housing, he says.

“The Government should do something about it because if they want landlords to be involved in this area, those landlords need to get insurance for their properties. If it is not addressed, landlords will not provide their properties for it, or they will return them to the private rental market.”

Auckland Property Investors Association president Kristin Sutherland says the prospect of generating a stable income while providing a clear social good has proved attractive to some of their members.

But experiences are mixed, and while some are invigorated by the success of the undertaking, others are frustrated by bureaucratic red tape, she says.

“The thing to bear in mind is that private and public partners all want the same thing - to provide public housing. Our gut instinct is that there could be a better balance between the public sector's preference for assurance and control and the private sector's inclination towards expediency and pragmatism.”

Some landlords are concerned about how well public housing managers will look after their properties and the tenants, she says. “There is a real opportunity for some calibration here, so tenants receive the same level of service standards irrespective of whether they are renting from a private or public entity.”

The country needs these sorts of partnerships where private landlords, developers, CHPs and the government work together because they will play a key role in solving the housing crisis, Crockford says.

Supplied Community Housing Aotearoa chief executive Vic Crockford says no-one wants to see people living in housing insecurity or sleeping rough.

“Good quality, affordable homes are crucial for individual and family well-being, and are at the heart of thriving communities, but we see so many people coming into transitional housing who have fallen out of the private rental market and many are double-income families.”

No-one wants to see people living in housing insecurity or sleeping rough, and there are lots of good people from all sectors who want better public housing, and to work together on solutions, she says.

“The issue we have at the moment is there is not enough permanent housing to go around, so people are getting stuck in transitional housing. That’s why we advocate strongly for direct capital investment in permanently affordable homes.”

She would like to see long-term policy settings that unlock private investment opportunities for the community housing sector, such as a government underwrite, and that are at the scale required for systemic change.

“That will require progress from partnerships that allow for momentum for the changes that are needed.”