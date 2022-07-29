Tenant demonstration targets 'infamous' Quinovic property management

A demonstration for tenants’ rights marched from the bucket fountain on Cuba St to Quinovic’s head office on Kent Tce on Thursday afternoon.

A demonstration for tenants’ rights has marched from Wellington’s bucket fountain on Cuba St to the head office of the country’s largest rental agency.

The protest targeted Quinovic, which has been accused of treating tenants unfairly.

“Your mouldy houses make us sick, eat shit, Quinovic,” chanted the demonstrators as they marched.

A press release from demonstration organisers Tenants’ Action Wellington described Quinovic as ruthless and infamous, but noted the company was “far from the only offender”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Anne Campbell, leader of Tenants’ Action Wellington, says everyone has a Quinovic story.

Quinovic CEO Grant Sheridan said the company became aware of the protest through social media.

He said the demands of the demonstrators would require law changes. “As property managers, we do not make the tenancy laws, but we are required to abide by them along with property owners and tenants.”

Tenants’ Action Wellington leader Anne Campbell said everyone had a Quinovic story.

“We have a situation now where landlords can break the law and rely on simply getting away with it,” she told the crowd on Cuba St, where around 40 demonstrators gathered.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff A demonstrator holds a sign in Cuba St.

The group made 10 demands they wanted immediate action on, including reducing rent prices to 25% of the lowest benefit, an end to evictions from May to September, abolishing rental bonds and allowing pets in all flats.

“If you are a landlord and you think of yourself as one of the good guys, that's great, but you need to be thinking about putting these demands into practice yourself now. Renters are not going to keep taking the fall for the housing crisis,” Campbell said.

Geordie Rogers, president of Renters United, also spoke at the start of the demonstration.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Geordie Rogers, president of Renters United, says tenants cannot wait for regulation.

“We have been fighting for property management regulation for years. It has been happening for so long in fact that the Government thought, ‘why not keep us waiting until 2026’,” he said to a response of boos from the crowd.

“I'm so happy that we're all here today because we all know that we can not wait for regulation. We need to be out here making our voices heard and telling property management companies like Quinovic they can not continue to exploit us without resistance.”

Jo Rae, head of property management at the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand, said in a release that the institute supported the regulation of residential property management proposed in February.

She said the regulations would establish “sector-wide” requirements which were important, because property management could affect “the homes people live in”.

Sheridan said Quinovic supported reforms and agreed that New Zealand needed a debate about housing regulations and affordability. The company “would welcome the opportunity” to take part in that conversation with tenants, homeowners, the government, and the broader property management industry.