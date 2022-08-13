HomeGround apartments for homeless takes top property award.

Auckland City Mission has unveiled its new building, HomeGround, which features 80 apartments for people in need.

An apartment complex for people without homes has taken the top accolade at this year’s Property Industry Awards.

HomeGround, owned and developed by the Auckland City Mission, is New Zealand’s first model of single-site supportive housing for people needing a hand up.

The complex opened in February after 11 years of planning and includes 80 apartments for people on the social housing register, a shared rooftop garden and residents’ lounge. It also offers a health centre, pharmacy and addiction withdrawal services.

The facility meant people who have had traumatic, challengingly and truly difficult lives would now have a permanent home, City Missioner Helen Robinson said when it opened.

READ MORE:

* Landmark PwC Tower reigns supreme at the Property Industry Awards

* Christchurch's $92 million central library judged the best of the best in national property awards

* Chambers and fire station conversion wins major PCNZ award



MARK SMITH Auckland City Mission’s HomeGround was designed by Stevens Lawson Architects.

Designed by Stevens Lawson Architects and constructed by Built Environs, HomeGround beat 69 other developments to take the top spot at the awards run by the Property Council.

The council’s chief executive Leonie Freeman described HomeGround as “a genuine example of how a building can be not only a roof over our head, but a safe haven for those in need”.

Wellington’s shared space, The Generator, took out two Excellence and Best in Category Awards for the redevelopment of the Waring-Taylor St property built in 1927.

Property Council New Zealand Rider Levett Bucknall Property Industry Awards 2022 results:

Rider Levett Bucknall Supreme Award.

Auckland City Mission HomeGround Development, Auckland.

Warren and Mahoney Civic, Health & Arts Property Award.

Best in Category & Excellence: Te Pae – The Christchurch Convention Centre, Christchurch.

Excellence: Puhinui Station Interchange, Auckland; Wakefield Hospital Stage 1, Wellington.

Merit: Aotea – Te Pokapū Aotea Centre, Auckland.

RCP Commercial Office Property Award.

Best in Category & Excellence: Generator NZ, Wellington.

Excellence: 22 The Terrace, Wellington; two/fiftyseven, Wellington.

Merit: Brandon House, Wellington; Profile Group – Hautapu HQ, Cambridge.

Kāinga Ora Community & Affordable Housing Property Award.

Best in Category & Excellence: Auckland City Mission HomeGround Development.

Excellence: Kōtuitui Courtyards, Auckland; OCHT Brougham Street Development, Christchurch; St George’s Road, Auckland.

Merit: Busby Street, Auckland; Kāinga Kaumātua, Auckland; Kauri Landing, Auckland; The Salvation Army Kaitiakitanga Housing Community, Auckland.

Greenstone Group Education Property Award.

Best in Category & Excellence: Te Aratai College (Linwood College) Redevelopment, Christchurch.

Excellence: Kakapo Creek Children’s Garden, Auckland; Paerata School, Auckland.

Merit: Macleans College, Auckland; Manurewa High School Business Academy, Auckland; Tamaoho School, Auckland; Waimea College, Nelson.

Resene Green Building Property Award.

Best in Category & Excellence: Profile Group – Hautapu HQ.

Excellence: Auckland City Mission HomeGround Development; Generator NZ, Wellington; 22 The Terrace, Wellington; two/fiftyseven, Wellington.

Merit: Richmond Countdown, Nelson; Waimea College, Nelson.

Naylor Love Heritage & Adaptive Uses Property Award.

Best in Category & Excellence: Generator NZ, Wellington.

Excellence: Auckland Chief Post Office, Auckland.

Merit: Vos Boatshed Restoration, Auckland.

CBRE Industrial Property Award.

Best in Category & Excellence: Profile Group – Hautapu HQ.

Excellence: AS Colour, Auckland; Hellmann, Auckland; Tidal Road, Auckland.

Merit: Countdown Distribution Centre, Palmerston North; IAG Repairhub, Hamilton; National Algae Research Centre, Nelson.

Templeton Multi-Unit Residential Property Award.

Best in Category & Excellence: Modal, Auckland.

Excellence: 30 Madden, Auckland; Kōtuitui Courtyards, Auckland; Te Ara o Puanga, Wellington.

Merit: Kokihi, Auckland; The Bayview Stage 2, Tauranga; The Victor Apartments, Auckland.

Yardi Retail Property Award.

Best in Category & Excellence: The Rise, Auckland.

Excellence: Wanaka Mitre 10 Mega, Wanaka.

Merit: Gisborne Countdown, Gisborne; Richmond Countdown, Nelson.

Holmes Tourism & Leisure Property Award

Best in Category & Excellence: Cordis Hotel, Auckland.

Excellence: Ebb, Dunedin.

Merit: Central Energy Trust Arena, Palmerston North; Selwyn Sports Centre, Rolleston; SkyCity 24/7 Staff Dining, Auckland; The Green Food & Beverage Precinct, Central Park, Auckland.