Modern offices need 'fewer hot desks, more work lounges, in-house cafe space'

Johnson Corner chief executive Adnan Belushi says companies need to embrace new ways of working and redesign their office space accordingly.

New ways of working have changed the purpose of office space, making half of the current office configuration redundant for many businesses, an office designer says.

The Covid pandemic hastened a widespread shift to working from home, and meant people now had different expectations of their workplace.

But the change did not mean the days of the office were over, according to Johnson Corner chief executive Adnan Belushi.

Instead, companies needed to create sustainable, attractive workspaces to attract people back to the office and into city centres.

READ MORE:

* Here's what we want to change about working in an office

* Why the rise in remote working does not mean the office is dead

* Flexible workspaces can help small businesses become anti-fragile



Office property has weathered a tough few years. Late last year, Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr warned there was a risk that tenant demand for less desirable office property could soften further.

The great return to the office expected for early 2022 was muted because of the Omicron outbreak, according to a recent report from commercial real estate firm JLL.

But demand for premium buildings in good locations in the main centres remained strong, although the impact of changing attitudes to office life was becoming more evident, JLL head of research Gavin Read said.

unsplash Many companies are reasserting their old work styles when it comes to the “return to the office”.

“The report reinforces anecdotal evidence around flight to quality and companies adapting their floor plate requirements to the new normal of hybrid working.”

An earlier JLL report found 85% of the traditional office workforce wanted to return to the office for between two and five days a week, but did not want a return to the pre-pandemic style of office work.

Belushi said while the “return to the office” conversation was starting to pick up, often companies either simply reasserted their old work styles or let the “not return to the office” trend take over.

“The next evolution in the future of work is ‘the great reconciliation', which is about addressing differences in work culture, workspace options, and work styles at an individual, team, and organisational level.

“At the core of it is the flexibility an employer is able to offer, along with the creation of a new model of office space aligned with the needs of the individual workplace and employees.”

Recent research suggested many businesses now used as little as 20% of their office space, and this meant companies could reduce their traditional lease footprint by up to 50%, he said.

supplied Bank of New Zealand is moving its Auckland corporate office staff to one site in the CBD and investing in a new flexible working space.

“This can be a cost-saving measure, and allows the use of serviced, co-working space when required, and the reconfiguration of existing office space so it is more efficient and better reflects new ways of working.”

Reconfiguration included moving away from extensive use of open-plan space, which did not cater well to high levels of digital interaction, he said.

“Offices should have more break-out spaces and quiet zones, as well as better-designed meeting and event spaces. There should be fewer hot desks and more work lounges, and, where possible, in-house cafe-style space.

“It should all be supported by the best technology available, including a workplace app for the office space.”

The goal was to provide a workplace experience that attracted employees back to the office, while accommodating the “working from home” trend where possible, Belushi said.

“It is not always possible for businesses to have a blanket work from home policy, and there are benefits that come from having people in the office.

“Businesses have to work out what those benefits are for them, and how to utilise them to get people back into the office.”

Creating a workspace that accommodated new ways of working would help to boost productivity, he said.